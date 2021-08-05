New Orleans man pled guilty for possession of substances and gun

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On August 2, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Ronald Jacobs (38) of New Orleans, Louisiana pled guilty before the Honorable Jay C. Zainey in violation of the Federal Controlled Substances Act and the Federal Gun Control Act.

According to the court records, concerned citizens reported Jacobs' vehicle for stopping in a travel lane in Kenner. Upon responding, Kenner Police went and found Jacobs sleeping in the vehicle. Substances, which appeared to be drugs, were identified on his lap.

Jacobs attempted to flee when the officers made contact with him. He rammed his vehicle into the officers' vehicles and reached for an area in his truck. The officers later discovered a loaded pistol in there, as well as 14 grams of crack, a digital scale, a razor blade, and approximately $1,100. Jacobs said that he intended to distribute the crack in his possession.

Jacobs is scheduled for sentencing on November 2, 2021. He will face a term of imprisonment for up to twenty years and a fine up to $1,000,000, followed by at least three years of supervised release for his possession of crack with the intent to distribute charge.

In addition to that, Jacobs faces a term of five years up to life in prison for the related gun charge, followed by up to five years of supervised release, as well as up to $250,000 in fines. He also has to pay $100 for a mandatory special assessment fee per count.

The Kenner Police Department and Special Agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated this case and Assistant United States Attorney David Haller handled the prosecution.

