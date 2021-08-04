Andy Garcia joins top Cuban musicians and “Havana in the Garden District: A Night for Loyola”

Chris Bulilan/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Academy Award-nominated actor, director, and producer Andy Garcia will join New Orleans’ Cuban musicians and some Jazz greats in August for “Havana in the Garden District: A Night for Loyola”, presented by Hancock Whitney.

Garcia is known for his roles in several movies, such as the Untouchable, Stand and Deliver, The Godfather, When a Man Loves a Woman, and Ocean’s Eleven through Thirteen. Other than that, he is also a skilled percussionist. He has played with some of the best Cuban musicians in Los Angeles. Two of his works, the documentary Cachao: Como Su Ritmo No Hay Dos and For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story, speak for his love for music.

Loyola alumni and the members of the New Orleans community will have the opportunity to watch him perform live on Friday, August 13, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Scott Rodger, a Loyola trustee, and music management agent, will make his Garden District home available for the party and concert.

Garcia will perform alongside New Orleans’ Cuban rhythm section and New Orleans’ jazz horn section. Together, they will perform songs by Tito Puente and Mongo Santamaria, jazz classics on Cuban rhythms, and a few descargas the band created.

The evening will be followed with cocktails and various refreshments provided by Robert LeBlanc, owner of Sylvain, The Chlore, Barrel Proof, and Cavan. Faubourg Brewing Co. will also offer locally brewed beers.

Limited attendance is available for $500 per ticket. Go here (https://spark.loyno.edu/garcia-event) to purchase your ticket today. All sales from this event will benefit Loyola and the School of Music Industry, where Garcia’s son is studying.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.