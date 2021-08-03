University of New Orleans' historic preservation professor receives $120K National Trust grant

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Fallon Samuels Aidoo receives a $120,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation in collaboration with the African American Heritage Trail of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Aside from being a professor of historic preservation in the University of New Orleans' Department of Planning and Urban Studies, Dr. Aidoo is also a part of several planning boards, design juries, preservation commissions, and organizing committees of conferences. She advises developers of public financing models and other related stakeholders on places preserved by people of color, low-income households, and low-margin businesses.

Dr. Aidoo previously worked as an engineer, designer, and educator in the architectural restoration and retrofit field, and she now remains active in the practice through teaching at UNO, participating in the Louisiana Universities Resilient Architecture Collaborative, and consulting on the redevelopment of historic sites. She holds a Ph.D. in Urban Planning from Harvard and a master's degree in Architectural History from MIT.

Dr. Aidoo's research focuses on rehabilitating housings, preserving neighborhoods, rebuilding commercial, and developing communities, especially public-private partnerships, philanthropic investments, social entrepreneurship, and grassroots stewardship. The public recognizes the value of cottages, cottagers, and their businesses on Martha's Vineyard in the past and present through her research of African American homeownership and entrepreneurship.

The National Trust grant will support the development of the organizations' research and outreach team, as well as hiring a public historian to collaborate with individuals and institutions in revealing the full story of African American history and culture on Martha's Vineyard.

Department of Planning and Urban Study at UNO encourages students to be involved in the community through the hands-on program. It also houses UNO Transportation Institute and Center for Hazards Assessment, Response, and Technology which focus on applying research to support and create a sustainable and resilient community.

