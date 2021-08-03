St. Tammany Parish has secured funding for a comprehensive drainage plan

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA - President Mike Cooper announced that St. Tammany Parish has secured funding for the first comprehensive drainage plan to implement stormwater management throughout the parish.

St. Tammany was listed among the most affected parishes from two floodings in March and August 2016, and it was predicted to be the state's most susceptible parish to flooding by the year 2043. With such high risk, the parish will need effective planning and management of future growth to continue to be a desirable place to live and work.

The drainage plan will be a $900,000 initiative funded by the 1.69 drainage millage. The overwhelming support by voters of St. Tammany passed the millage renewal in March 2021 and the parish council authorized the expenditure on July 8 at its regular meeting.

“I want to personally thank the citizens of St. Tammany for prioritizing our future in passing the drainage millage that supported this plan,” said Cooper.

“We can no longer be reactive in regards to flooding. My administration is taking the necessary steps now to analyze the existing flood hazards, as well as predict future conditions, in order to mitigate deficiencies and reduce future problems. This is the first step in protecting our communities from ensuing flooding incidents.”

St. Tammany Parish's challenges in stormwater management come from riverine and coastal influences which are connected to flooding issues in recent days.

The Parish has to accommodate stormwater from outside of the borders traveling to various rivers through the Parish until reaching its ultimate outfall. The Parish is struggling in maintaining enough capacity in the systems as many areas have limited relief at the termination of drainage basins.

The combination of drainage improvement initiatives plan will utilize current and future parish funds to leverage external funding sources through State and Federal participation, grants, non-profit and/or private entities.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.