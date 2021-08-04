Baton Rouge will have a city-wide Back to School Bash 2021 on August 7

BATON ROUGE, LA - East Baton Rouge Parish School System will hold its Back to School Bash 2021 at The Raising Cane's River Center on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. The event is held for students and families to access and learn more about all the opportunities offered in one place.

Through this event, parents can prepare their children for school in a single, fun-filled, educational, and safe place. There will be representatives to share information on all aspects of a student's school life, from school registration, bus routes, child nutrition services, and everything in between. Program representatives for the Gifted and Talented, Magnet, Charter Schools, ELA services, and more will also be available. In addition, there will be school supplies given away as well.

The city-wide effort to prepare children for school collaborates between Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse and Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole, supported by several community partners, including Mayor-President Broome, The Baton Rouge Police Department, Ochsner Baton Rouge, and The Raising Cane's River Center.

"We are extremely excited to provide a true, first of its kind, city-wide back to school event for our entire community," said Dr. Narcisse. "This event will be a celebration of what we hope will be an amazing start to the school year and we remain grateful to our community partners for their continued support. We couldn't provide these services and experiences to our families and scholars without each of them."

Visitors can enjoy live entertainment performed by students and school bands, free haircuts, exercise sessions, face painting, food, a kid play zone, health screenings, COVID vaccinations, and more.

The River Center has a "clear bag/no bag" policy, and each child will be given a food voucher upon entry. For detailed information, Director of Communications and Public Relations Letrece R. Griffin can be reached at 225-922-5627 or lgriffin7@ebrschools.org.

