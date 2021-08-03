St. Tammany Health System’s Be Well Bus mammo tour schedule 2021

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA - St. Tammany Health System’s Be Well Bus will start its Mammo Tour 2021 on August 1. The medical bus will provide screening opportunities at Abita Springs, Bogalusa, Folsom, Franklinton, and Madisonville. The following is a full list of the buses upcoming schedule.

Abita Springs Art and Farmers Market, 22049 Main St.

August 1 at 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

St. Tammany Physicians Network family medicine clinic, 1520 Highway 22 W.

August 4 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

September 1 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

October 27 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

November 24 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

December 22 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

St. Tammany Physicians Network family medicine clinic, 82525 Highway 25.

August 11 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

September 8 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

October 6 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

November 3 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

December 1 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

December 29 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Ochsner Health clinic, 2219 Main St., Suite B. and Ochsner Health clinic, 2781 South Columbia St.

August 25 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

September 22 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

October 20 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

November 17 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

December 15 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Patients can schedule a screening mammogram on the Be Well Bus by calling (985) 773-1500 as the mammogram is available by appointment only. To be eligible, most insurance plans require that a patient aged 40 or older, is not pregnant or breastfeeding, has not received a mammogram in the past year and has no breast issues such as a lump or discharge from the nipple area.

