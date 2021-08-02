New Orleans man sentenced to imprisonment for illegally possessing a machinegun

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On July 28, United States District Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Olin Grant, Jr. to ninety months imprisonment. Grant's possession of a machinegun and a firearm, as well as a drug trafficking crime, concludes in a violation of the Federal Gun Control Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

On November 20, 2019, Grant pled guilty in a plea agreement with the government for possessing a machinegun. Grant received thirty years of sentence on that count, followed by three years of supervised release.

Furthermore, Grant pled guilty of possessing a firearm and a drug trafficking crime in another count. Grant was sentenced to sixty years in prison, to run back to back to other terms of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. In addition, Grant has to pay a $200 mandatory special assessment fee for both counts.

This case was a part of Project Safe Neighborhood, a centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts. Through a broad spectrum of stakeholders' collaboration identifying and solving the urgent violent crime problems in the community, PSN has been proven to be effective at reducing crime. PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and works together with local prevention and reentry programs as part of the strategy to ensure lasting reductions in crime.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans praised the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Gretna Police Department for their work on this case. Assistant United States Attorney Brittany Reed and Melissa Bücher handled the prosecution.

