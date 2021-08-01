Top 4 Comic Book Stores in New Orleans

Erik Mclean/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - For the past few years, from movies to TV shows, comic books adaptations have taken over mainstream pop culture. But, let's not forget where it all started - comic books. Here are the top four comic book stores in New Orleans where you can get your favorite superhero story and many more.

Crescent City Comics

Crescent City Comics dedicates its store to spreading awareness of how versatile the comics medium is. It offers a wide variety of comic books from the superhero of Marvel and DC to non-superhero comics and graphic novels, including auto-biographies, crime, true stories, and many more.

The store has two locations, Calhoun St and Freret St. Check out its newest collections on Crescent City Comics’ Facebook Page.

BSI Comics

BSI Comics was established in 1979 by Carl and Linda Tupper. Originally, they were selling used paperbacks, and the name “BSI” – Book Swap, Incorporated, was born. It is currently the largest and oldest comic book store in the Greater New Orleans area. Offering over 1,700 graphic novels and 100,000 vintage books, you can find BSI Comics at 3030 Severn Ave Ste 8, Metairie.



BSI Comics was established in 1979 by Carl and Linda Tupper. Originally, they were selling used paperbacks, and the name “BSI” – Book Swap, Incorporated, was born. It is currently the largest and oldest comic book store in the Greater New Orleans area. Offering over 1,700 graphic novels and 100,000 vintage books, you can find BSI Comics at 3030 Severn Ave Ste 8, Metairie. More Fun Comics

More Fun Comics was founded in 1991 and offers a variety of collectibles from comics, graphic novels, toys, vintage action figures, and more. You can find More Fun Comics at 9200 Oak St., open from 11 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday to Saturday, and from 12 PM to 5 PM on Sunday.



More Fun Comics was founded in 1991 and offers a variety of collectibles from comics, graphic novels, toys, vintage action figures, and more. You can find More Fun Comics at 9200 Oak St., open from 11 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday to Saturday, and from 12 PM to 5 PM on Sunday. Heroes Corner Comics and More

Heroes Corner is located at 5928 W. Metairie, Suite 11, Metairie. This store’s aim is to provide a fun place for comic books and collectible fans. The store opens from Wednesday until Saturday. Heroes Corner always updates their latest collection on the shelves on their Facebook page.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.