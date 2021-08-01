Enjoy the Outdoors in New Orleans

Martins Cardoso/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Although New Orleans throws great parties, festivals, and live music indoors, the city has tons of outdoor attractions as well. If you prefer having fun outdoors, here are some recommended spots where you can enjoy the outdoors of New Orleans in different ways.

Paradigm Gardens

Paradigm Gardens is an urban farm that organizes various outdoor activities. Here you can listen to music during concert series, enjoy yoga, or book the whole garden for your own private event.



If you love arts, Sydney & Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden is where you can enjoy the outdoors and art at the same time. The garden has numerous public artworks displayed free for the public to see and open 7 days a week.



Lost Lands Tours, located at 625 Pine St., Unit 4, just outside of New Orleans, has ancient swamps and provides environmentally-friendly tours to nearby swamps. You can explore while learning more about how to preserve its beauty.



New Orleans is a bike-friendly city, and as the name suggests, City Park Bike Rentals is located inside the City Park. You can rent a bike to explore the city and park, or even rent a boat to explore the park from a different perspective.



Joseph M. Bartholomew, Sr. Golf Course is a par-72 public golf course located at 6514 Congress Dr., New Orleans. Here you can play a game of golf, suitable for all experience levels.



At Equest Stables, you can learn how to ride a horse. There are various lessons available suitable for all experience levels at City Park. You can learn by yourself, or together with your group.

