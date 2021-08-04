Treat yourself to chili dogs in New Orleans

Ball Park Brand/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - July 29 is National Chili Dog Day. Feast on some chili dogs in New Orleans to celebrate this occasion. Here are some of the best hot dog joints in New Orleans.

Dat dog started in 2011 as a 475-square-foot shack on Freret Street. Dat Dog serves various hot dogs, burgers, chicken with over 30 free toppings available for you. It is located at 601 Frenchmen Street and opens from Monday to Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bud's Broiler started in 1952 and is located on 5101 Canal Boulevard. There are various options for you to choose from, such as hot dogs, chicken, hamburgers, specialty sandwiches & po-boys, seafood, and more.

Mooyah was established in 2007 and serves all-beef, hot dogs, and turkey and black bean veggie burgers with 100% certified Angus Beef and fries. Shakes made from ice cream with 7 different flavors are also available for dessert. Mooyah is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Fat Girlz is located at 5131 St. Claude Avenue and serves hot dogs, sandwiches, chicken wings, jambalaya, crawfish, and more. In addition, your choices are not limited to the food listed on their menu and you can create your own menu. It is open from 8.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Mid-City Yacht Club is a pub where there is a smoke-free bar, meeting room, and a large courtyard for private parties. They serve hot dogs, burgers, crawfish, tacos, with 16 craft beers selections and over 100 beers, and every day the place is open until around 2 a.m.

