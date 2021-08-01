Day Trips at Louisiana's Northshore

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Louisiana's Northshore is a hidden gem that offers you green spaces, bayous, lakes, and culinary. It is only 40 minutes away from New Orleans so it is a great choice for a day trip. Here are some of the activities you can do in Northshore.
- Swamp Tours
Tour the depths of the Honey Island Swamp, where you can see alligators swimming up to your boat, great blue herons, snowy white egrets, and wild boars.
- Bayous
Bayou means slow-moving water. Paddle through Bayous Cane, Castine, or Lacombe and the Bogue Falaya River for a relaxing day away from the city, and watching the turtles, osprey, herons, and alligators. If you ever need some help to explore the bayou, sneak a peek at (https://www.honeyislandswamp.com).
- Fishing
During your trip in Northshore, you can go fishing at Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Borgne, the Rigolets Pass, or the Biloxi Marsh. The area captains will lead you to great spots for fishing and most charters can carry up to 5 to 6 people. Make a reservation beforehand.
- Abita Brewery
Abita is one of the country's favorite craft breweries and the oldest and largest in Louisiana. You can visit by tour bus or even bikes, and taste their Purple Haze or Amber. Guided tours and tastings cost $5. For more information, visit (https://abita.com/#).
- Insta-Gator Ranch and Hatchery
Here you can learn and see alligators, or even hold a baby alligator. Every year in August, make reservations to help hatch a baby alligator from its egg. Learn more at (https://www.insta-gatorranch.com).
- Annual Cultural Fairs and Festivals
There are lots of Northshore festivals here where you can enjoy Louisiana roots music, Gulf seafood, original art, antiques, and outdoor feasting. Check out their calendar here for more details here (https://www.louisiananorthshore.com/events/#calendar).
- Tammany Culinary
Northshore is home to various culinary due to its diverse cultures and bayou. Enjoy their seafood and po-boys, or visit their farmer markets, breweries, and vineyards.
