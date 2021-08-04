5 pools to go to near Lake Charles

kaye lark/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - During a hot summer day, going to the pool is a great way to have fun and cool off. Here are some of the pools near Lake Charles.

Sulphur Parks & Recreation

Sulphur Parks & Recreations offers an aquatic center that has an Olympic-sized pool with a zero-depth ramp entrance. It opened in 2005 and has various attractions, such as a waterslide, lazy river, and Parrot Island. You can even get swimming lessons here. It is open from Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Prien Lake Park

Prien Lake Park is a 29-acre park with a view of Indian Bay. The park has a SprayGround water park, picnic pavilions, and playgrounds. Wi-Fi is available at the park so you can work here while the kids play.

River Bluff Park

River Bluff Park has a large splash area, colorful features that spray and dump water, and the rubber footing helps prevent injuries, which makes it great for kids. The park also has a boat launch, family restrooms, an exercise area, and a quarter-mile walking path.

Lake Charles Ward Aquatic Center

The Lake Charles Ward Aquatic Center is more of a traditional swimming pool. It is open from Monday to Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. They have swimming and water aerobic classes here, open for adults and kids of all ages. The water aerobic classes are available on weekdays at 6.30. The entry fee and the classes cost $1 each.

Adventure Cove Park

Adventure Cove Park is made especially for kids with varied abilities. There are fountains for kids and spray grounds. The park also has rubber footing for safety and paths wide enough for wheelchairs.

