Children's Hospital New Orleans school-based virtual care

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Children's Hospital New Orleans offers a school-based virtual care program to provide services from experienced pediatricians directly to children at school. This program allows the school to facilitate a virtual care visit on the spot whenever a student becomes sick with a common or mild condition.

The virtual visits are held on demand throughout the school day. In cooperation with the school nurse or designee, students of partnering schools will have the opportunity to see a specialist from the school through a secure video visit. Parents are also invited to join through video or phone calls. Students will have prescriptions that can be called into the pharmacy of choice soon after the consultation.

This program is beneficial to save a trip to the doctor's office by keeping kids in school and parents at work, especially for treating minor conditions, such as pink eye, rash, wound care, sinus infections, or other common concerns.

Also available after school hours, parents can use this virtual care to obtain Children's Hospital pediatrician services from home, even on the weekends or at night. While urgent care is available on-demand, specialty care and pediatric mental and behavioral health services require an appointment.

The school-based virtual care program is part of the ThriveKids, a comprehensive community-based program to advance the health and wellbeing of students. ThriveKids programs are unique and customized based on each school's specific needs.

Other innovative school-based programs are mental and behavioral health services, sports medicine, chronic condition management, COVID-19 support, a dedicated nurse hotline, and education and resources for schools across the state.

To learn more about virtual care for kids, visit https://www.chnola.org/our-services/virtual-care/. You can also suggest facilitating virtual care in your school through email at ThriveKids@LCMCHealth.org.

