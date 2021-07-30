Jefferson Parish Schools students earn 9,218 Industry Based Certifications

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Jefferson Parish Schools has been preparing students for college education and their career after graduation by increasing the opportunity to earn Industry-Based Certifications. JP Schools announced its success in July as high school students acquired 9,218 IBCs for the 2020-2021 school year. This number broke the previous record set in 2018-2019 by 25% and surpassed the district's strategic plan goal of 9,156 IBCs by 2024.

JP Schools wants to prepare students graduating from high school for their college education and/or career. To achieve that, JP Schools provided Jump Start, an innovative program that prepares students to continue education after high school while earning certification in the high-wage career sector.

“When our students attain an IBC, they have proven that they have the basic skills and knowledge necessary for their target career field,” said Dr. James Gray, Superintendent of JP Schools. “By taking advantage of IBC and career and technical education opportunities during high school, students can fast track their career path and increase their long-term earning potential. When students graduate career-ready, the entire community benefits from a more skilled, better-educated workforce.”

During the 2020-2021 school year, JP Schools expanded the Jump Start career and technical education program to give students more opportunities to obtain IBCs, experience job shadowing, and earn stipends while working with professionals.

Students can earn advanced IBCs according to target career occupations or interests, such as digital media, graphic arts, broadcasting, medical assistant, engineering, carpentry, industrial machining, auto tech, and computer coding. JP Schools maintains a partnership with local industries and colleges to ensure IBC offerings are aligned with the industry needs. This collaboration fuels the local workforce and prepares students for promising careers.

