New Orleans, LA

Jefferson Parish Schools students earn 9,218 Industry Based Certifications

Curtis Macken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTCDD_0bCCDRr600

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Jefferson Parish Schools has been preparing students for college education and their career after graduation by increasing the opportunity to earn Industry-Based Certifications. JP Schools announced its success in July as high school students acquired 9,218 IBCs for the 2020-2021 school year. This number broke the previous record set in 2018-2019 by 25% and surpassed the district's strategic plan goal of 9,156 IBCs by 2024.

JP Schools wants to prepare students graduating from high school for their college education and/or career. To achieve that, JP Schools provided Jump Start, an innovative program that prepares students to continue education after high school while earning certification in the high-wage career sector.

“When our students attain an IBC, they have proven that they have the basic skills and knowledge necessary for their target career field,” said Dr. James Gray, Superintendent of JP Schools. “By taking advantage of IBC and career and technical education opportunities during high school, students can fast track their career path and increase their long-term earning potential. When students graduate career-ready, the entire community benefits from a more skilled, better-educated workforce.”

During the 2020-2021 school year, JP Schools expanded the Jump Start career and technical education program to give students more opportunities to obtain IBCs, experience job shadowing, and earn stipends while working with professionals.

Students can earn advanced IBCs according to target career occupations or interests, such as digital media, graphic arts, broadcasting, medical assistant, engineering, carpentry, industrial machining, auto tech, and computer coding. JP Schools maintains a partnership with local industries and colleges to ensure IBC offerings are aligned with the industry needs. This collaboration fuels the local workforce and prepares students for promising careers.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_dd59d2a58e33548e77deafdaef050964.blob

LSU grad about town

New Orleans, LA
138 followers
Loading

More from Curtis Macken

New Orleans, LA

New Orleans man pled guilty for possession of substances and gun

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On August 2, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Ronald Jacobs (38) of New Orleans, Louisiana pled guilty before the Honorable Jay C. Zainey in violation of the Federal Controlled Substances Act and the Federal Gun Control Act.Read full story
Louisiana State

American Studio Ceramics exhibition at Louisiana State University Museum of Art

BATON ROUGE, LA - Louisiana State University Museum of Art presents Form & Fire: American Studio Ceramics from the E. John Bullard Collection, an exhibition featuring artworks by 69 artists, including leading figures in ceramics history such as Andrea and John Gill, Vivika and Otto Heino, Ken Ferguson, Wayne Higby, and more. The public and students of LSU are welcome to study the collection from July 8, 2021, to February 2022.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans National Performance Network announces its annual conference date

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans National Performance Network encourages artists, art presenters, activists, funders and organizers across the country to join its annual conference on January 26-February 1, 2022.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Philanthropy, grants and more on Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference's agenda

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA - Bayou Community Foundation joins hands with Fletcher Technical Community College and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana to present Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference on August 19, 2021. The one-day conference will be a networking opportunity for Bayou Region nonprofit professionals, board members, and volunteers.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Andy Garcia joins top Cuban musicians and “Havana in the Garden District: A Night for Loyola”

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Academy Award-nominated actor, director, and producer Andy Garcia will join New Orleans’ Cuban musicians and some Jazz greats in August for “Havana in the Garden District: A Night for Loyola”, presented by Hancock Whitney.Read full story
Lake Charles, LA

5 pools to go to near Lake Charles

NEW ORLEANS, LA - During a hot summer day, going to the pool is a great way to have fun and cool off. Here are some of the pools near Lake Charles. Sulphur Parks & Recreations offers an aquatic center that has an Olympic-sized pool with a zero-depth ramp entrance. It opened in 2005 and has various attractions, such as a waterslide, lazy river, and Parrot Island. You can even get swimming lessons here. It is open from Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Treat yourself to chili dogs in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - July 29 is National Chili Dog Day. Feast on some chili dogs in New Orleans to celebrate this occasion. Here are some of the best hot dog joints in New Orleans.Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge will have a city-wide Back to School Bash 2021 on August 7

BATON ROUGE, LA - East Baton Rouge Parish School System will hold its Back to School Bash 2021 at The Raising Cane's River Center on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. The event is held for students and families to access and learn more about all the opportunities offered in one place.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Orleans Parish Communication District activates protocol to triage calls related to COVID-19 symptoms

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Orleans Parish Communication District, or OPCD, Medical Director and Director of Emergency Medical Service, EMS, and the International Academy of Emergency Dispatch has elevated the agency's Pandemic Triage Level to Level 1, or known as Low Triage Phase, through Emergency Directive 21-01. Started on August 2 at 11.00 a.m., the emergency directive activates Protocol 36 for more efficient triage of calls for emergency services related to potential COVID-19 symptoms.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans man sentenced to imprisonment for illegally possessing a machinegun

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On July 28, United States District Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Olin Grant, Jr. to ninety months imprisonment. Grant's possession of a machinegun and a firearm, as well as a drug trafficking crime, concludes in a violation of the Federal Gun Control Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Top 4 Comic Book Stores in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - For the past few years, from movies to TV shows, comic books adaptations have taken over mainstream pop culture. But, let's not forget where it all started - comic books. Here are the top four comic book stores in New Orleans where you can get your favorite superhero story and many more.Read full story
Louisiana State

Day Trips at Louisiana's Northshore

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Louisiana's Northshore is a hidden gem that offers you green spaces, bayous, lakes, and culinary. It is only 40 minutes away from New Orleans so it is a great choice for a day trip. Here are some of the activities you can do in Northshore.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Enjoy the Outdoors in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Although New Orleans throws great parties, festivals, and live music indoors, the city has tons of outdoor attractions as well. If you prefer having fun outdoors, here are some recommended spots where you can enjoy the outdoors of New Orleans in different ways.Read full story
Madisonville, LA

St. Tammany Health System’s Be Well Bus mammo tour schedule 2021

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA - St. Tammany Health System’s Be Well Bus will start its Mammo Tour 2021 on August 1. The medical bus will provide screening opportunities at Abita Springs, Bogalusa, Folsom, Franklinton, and Madisonville. The following is a full list of the buses upcoming schedule.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

University of New Orleans' historic preservation professor receives $120K National Trust grant

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Fallon Samuels Aidoo receives a $120,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation in collaboration with the African American Heritage Trail of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.Read full story
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

St. Tammany Parish has secured funding for a comprehensive drainage plan

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA - President Mike Cooper announced that St. Tammany Parish has secured funding for the first comprehensive drainage plan to implement stormwater management throughout the parish.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Fix your broken phone at these top three mobile phone repair shops in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Did you accidentally drop your phone? Does your phone screen start blinking by itself? Is your phone charger not working, even though it is new? Don’t worry! Fix all of your mobile phone problems at these top three mobile phone repairs in New Orleans:Read full story
Thibodaux, LA

Thibodaux man pleads guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA - Acting United States Attorney announced that Dillon M. Guidry (28) of Thibodaux, Louisiana pled guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, and faces a significant term of imprisonment, a fine, and a period of supervised release.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Five Myths about the Battle of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- #Myth 1: The Battle of New Orleans was fought after the formal end of the War of 1812. The United Kingdom and the United States were still technically at war when they met in New Orleans, contrary to common opinion. On Christmas Eve in 1814, as British and American diplomats were negotiating in Ghent, Belgium, they agreed to a peace treaty that stated, "Orders shall be conveyed to the troops, squadrons, officers, subjects, and citizens of the two countries to stop from all hostilities” only “after the ratifications of this treaty by both parties.”Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

The 5 Best Wine Bars in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- It is undeniable that New Orleans is a city of music and culture. There are so many reasons to visit New Orleans: the music, the food, the history, or even the ghosts. But one thing that is no less interesting and not to missed when visiting this city is its drinking culture.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy