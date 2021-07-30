The University of New Orleans receives $50,000 grant to advance skill development through community partnership

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The University of New Orleans awarded $50,000 in grants from the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and Coalition of Urban Serving Universities to advance skill development through a partnership with local community organizations and businesses. This program aims to provide students with the skills needed to successfully enter the workforce upon graduation.

To develop relationships with local industry leaders and collect their input on an information literacy curriculum and a digital badge, UNO is partnering with the Greater New Orleans, Inc. UNO faculty will receive extensive training on information literacy, participate in course development workshops, and be paired with applicable partner organizations.

“Information literacy develops the soft skills to integrate, apply and communicate information from a variety of fields to different audiences,” said Ryan Bell, UNO’s director of experiential learning and community engagement. “These skills are immensely helpful to a student working toward a college degree and after graduation when they are looking to establish and grow a career.”

The Collaborative Opportunity Grant is designed to support emerging university-community partnerships to improve 21st-century skills curricula and readiness for the workforce. Therefore all projects in this program emphasize collaboration between a public university and an external organization.

Two other receiving grants institutions are The University of Memphis and Cal State LA. “We know the pandemic has only accelerated demand for 21st-century skills,” said Christel Perkins, deputy executive director of the Coalition of Urban Serving Universities and assistant vice president at APLU. “We’re excited to support three institutions with leading-edge efforts to pilot and scale efforts to create stronger pathways between college coursework and career pathways.”

