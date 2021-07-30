Sally Mann to receive OPUS Awards 2021 from Ogden Museum of Southern Art

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On July 21, Ogden Museum of Southern Art announced that Sally Mann, the internationally distinguished American photographer and author, will receive the 2021 OPUS Award. The award will be presented at Ogden Museum's 16th annual 'O What a Night' gala on Saturday, October 16.

The OPUS Award is given to individuals with significant contributions to American Southern art. Since the beginning of her practice in the 1960s, Sally Mann has continued to document the people and places of the Southern region. Some of Mann's recognized works are the photographs of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana on her Deep South series (2005) and Civil War battlefield on the Last Measure (2000).

A Thousand Crossings, which is Mann's latest large-scale project, explores the complex artistic tradition and history of the American South and Mann's relationship with her birthplace. She began working on it in 2006 and it was launched at the National Gallery of Art, Washington D.C. in 2018 and has since toured across the United States and overseas in Paris.

“Sally Mann’s work embodies our desire to better understand the American South through art, and has emboldened our visual investigation of the world around us,” said William Pittman Andrews, Executive Director of Ogden Museum. “We are at a great advantage that she has shared her artistic vision with us throughout her incredibly distinguished career as a preeminent photographer. As a chronicler of life, she has captured great beauty in its most ordinary moments and within its deeper mysteries.”

Four of Mann's photographs are part of Ogden Museum's permanent collection, one of them is a landscape from her Deep South series. Her work was also featured in Revelations: Recent Photography Acquisitions, a two-part exhibition at the museum in 2020 and 2021.

