New Orleans Women's Leadership Conference in August

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce has collaborated with Fidelity Bank Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized to host the 2021 Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference.

Power Up is an inclusive opportunity for New Orleans businesswomen to connect and accelerate professional development with three keynote speakers and a breakout session. This conference will take place on Friday, August 20th at the Hyatt Regency Empire Ballroom New Orleans.

The luncheon keynote speaker is a leadership and purpose coach, Rayne Martin. Martin has a mission to help leaders making positive and transformative impacts led by purpose, mindfulness, and courage. She inspires and teaches women in business to be more impactful by directing their purpose, path, and psyche. Rayne will be accompanied by two other speakers, Desiree Young and Valerie M. Grubb.

The event will start at 10 a.m. with registration and keynote session 1 at 10.30 a.m. by Young. Afterward, there will be an expo and networking, luncheon and keynote session 2 by Martin, and keynote session 3 by Grubb.

Individual ticket price for all sessions and lunch is $99 for members and $110 for non-members. The ticket sale will conclude at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18th, or when all tickets have been sold.

Power Up also offers exhibitor tables for $110 and business sponsor tables for $1,000. The exhibitor table includes two tickets and a marketing table in the exhibitor area, while the business sponsor table includes eight tickets with a reserved table for sessions. Both exhibitor and sponsor will have the opportunity to place company branded material in conference totes, as well as the company logo on the Power Up website and in-printed program.

Ashley Hilsman, Vice President of Events and Community Engagement, can be reached at AHilsman@neworleanschamber.org for additional information.

