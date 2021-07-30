New Orleans' National Performance Network has new board officers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - As of July 2021, The National Performance Network new board officers will lead the board's executive committee and serve as leadership liaisons to NPN's senior staff.

Chair Joan Osato has received recognition for both her theater work and photography. As the Producing Director at Youth Speaks, Osato produces live performance events, including Brave New Voices International Youth Poetry Festival and Life is Living in cities throughout the country.

Vice-Chair Stephanie McKee-Anderson was one of the ten artists who collaborated to create the post-Hurricane Katarina New Orleans project. Her mission is to create and support artistic works that confront unjust conditions that have historically affected the Black community. McKee-Anderson is now the Executive Artistic Director at Junebug Productions New Orleans.

Treasurer Harold Steward is dedicated to presenting liberating art by, for, and about queer and trans people of color that exceeds artistic boundaries, celebrates the culture, and dismantles oppression. Steward is now the Executive Director and Cultural Strategist at The Theater Offensive.

Secretary Marlène Ramírez-Cancio facilitates emerging artists-activists in New York City and focuses on developing the voice and artistic expression of BIPOC, women, and LGBTQAI+ members. She joined NPN's board in 2019 when she was the Associate Director of Arts and Media at NYU's Hemispheric Institute.

“I am honored and thrilled to work alongside this extraordinary class of Board leadership,” says NPN’s President & CEO Caitlin Strokosch. “Individually, they each bring such different wisdom and experience to our work together. Collectively, they are a powerful force of grace, guts, humor, and brilliance.”

NPN's Board of Directors consists of art presenters, artists, and cultural leaders throughout the country, are dedicated to building artist's power and promoting racial justice through the arts.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.