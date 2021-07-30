New Orleans man pleaded guilty to carjacking and weapon charges

Pixabay/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA—On July 20, 2021, Kahliq Williams, from New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to carjacking, displaying a weapon in furtherance of a crime of violence, and stealing a federal firearms licensee.

Williams pleaded guilty to Counts One Through Four of the Indictment. Count One and Four charges Williams with 2 separate carjackings, which is in violation of Title 18 of the United States Code, Section 2119(1). Count Two charges him with brandishing a weapon in furtherance of a crime of violence, which is a carjacking, and in violation of Title 18 of the United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(ii). Lastly, Count Three charges Williams with burglary of a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL), which is in violation of Title 18 of the United States Code, Section 922(u).

For Counts One and Four, Williams will face up-to 15 years of imprisonment, with up to $250,000, in fines, and up to 3 years of supervised release. For Count Two, Williams will face a minimum of 7 years, up to a maximum of life imprisonment, to be run consecutive to any other sentence he receives, with up to $250,000, in fines, and 3 years of supervised release. Lastly, for Count Three, Williams will face a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, with up to $250,000, in fines, and up to 3 years of supervised release. Additionally, Williams faces a mandatory $100 special assessment fee for each of his convictions and will be sentenced on October 19, 2021.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Inga Petrovich of the Violent Crime Unit of the US Attorney's Office. The case is also part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (NPS) Program, which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts.

