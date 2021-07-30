New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Curtis Macken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bMti_0bB3D5nQ00
Dave Adamson/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The New Orleans Saints have announced roster moves prior to its 2021 Training Camp on Friday, July 30.

On July 27, the Saints signed defensive end Kendall Donnerson and cornerback Brian Poole. Offensive lineman Derrick Kelly was placed on the non-football injury list, while wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on the physically unable to perform list.

Donnerson is listed at 6-foot-3, 249 pounds. He was initially selected by the Green Bay Packers as a seventh-round pick out of Southeast Missouri in the 2018 NFL Draft. After spending the final month of his rookie season on Green Bay's active roster, Donnerson also had stints with the Oakland Raiders practice squad in 2019 and Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.

Donnerson played in 45 games in Southeast Missouri, registering 144 tackles, 84 solo tackles, 12 sacks and one interception. The Maumelle, Ark. native also earned first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference recognition after a career-high 53 tackles.

Poole was initially an undrafted free agent from the University of Florida who the Atlanta Falcons signed in 2016. He played three seasons with the Falcons and two seasons with the New York Jets.

The 5-foot-10, 213-pound cornerback has appeared in 70 career games, starting in 38. He registered 298 career tackles, 227 of them singles, six sacks, seven interceptions, one for a pick-six, 33 passes defended and five fumbles recorded.

In 2020, the Bradenton, Fla. native played nine games with seven starts for the last-place Jets. Poole then was placed by the Jets on injured reserve with shoulder and knee injuries after posting 44 tackles.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_dd59d2a58e33548e77deafdaef050964.blob

LSU grad about town

New Orleans, LA
138 followers
Loading

More from Curtis Macken

New Orleans, LA

New Orleans man pled guilty for possession of substances and gun

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On August 2, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Ronald Jacobs (38) of New Orleans, Louisiana pled guilty before the Honorable Jay C. Zainey in violation of the Federal Controlled Substances Act and the Federal Gun Control Act.Read full story
Louisiana State

American Studio Ceramics exhibition at Louisiana State University Museum of Art

BATON ROUGE, LA - Louisiana State University Museum of Art presents Form & Fire: American Studio Ceramics from the E. John Bullard Collection, an exhibition featuring artworks by 69 artists, including leading figures in ceramics history such as Andrea and John Gill, Vivika and Otto Heino, Ken Ferguson, Wayne Higby, and more. The public and students of LSU are welcome to study the collection from July 8, 2021, to February 2022.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans National Performance Network announces its annual conference date

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans National Performance Network encourages artists, art presenters, activists, funders and organizers across the country to join its annual conference on January 26-February 1, 2022.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Philanthropy, grants and more on Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference's agenda

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA - Bayou Community Foundation joins hands with Fletcher Technical Community College and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana to present Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference on August 19, 2021. The one-day conference will be a networking opportunity for Bayou Region nonprofit professionals, board members, and volunteers.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Andy Garcia joins top Cuban musicians and “Havana in the Garden District: A Night for Loyola”

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Academy Award-nominated actor, director, and producer Andy Garcia will join New Orleans’ Cuban musicians and some Jazz greats in August for “Havana in the Garden District: A Night for Loyola”, presented by Hancock Whitney.Read full story
Lake Charles, LA

5 pools to go to near Lake Charles

NEW ORLEANS, LA - During a hot summer day, going to the pool is a great way to have fun and cool off. Here are some of the pools near Lake Charles. Sulphur Parks & Recreations offers an aquatic center that has an Olympic-sized pool with a zero-depth ramp entrance. It opened in 2005 and has various attractions, such as a waterslide, lazy river, and Parrot Island. You can even get swimming lessons here. It is open from Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Treat yourself to chili dogs in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - July 29 is National Chili Dog Day. Feast on some chili dogs in New Orleans to celebrate this occasion. Here are some of the best hot dog joints in New Orleans.Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge will have a city-wide Back to School Bash 2021 on August 7

BATON ROUGE, LA - East Baton Rouge Parish School System will hold its Back to School Bash 2021 at The Raising Cane's River Center on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. The event is held for students and families to access and learn more about all the opportunities offered in one place.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Orleans Parish Communication District activates protocol to triage calls related to COVID-19 symptoms

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Orleans Parish Communication District, or OPCD, Medical Director and Director of Emergency Medical Service, EMS, and the International Academy of Emergency Dispatch has elevated the agency's Pandemic Triage Level to Level 1, or known as Low Triage Phase, through Emergency Directive 21-01. Started on August 2 at 11.00 a.m., the emergency directive activates Protocol 36 for more efficient triage of calls for emergency services related to potential COVID-19 symptoms.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans man sentenced to imprisonment for illegally possessing a machinegun

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On July 28, United States District Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Olin Grant, Jr. to ninety months imprisonment. Grant's possession of a machinegun and a firearm, as well as a drug trafficking crime, concludes in a violation of the Federal Gun Control Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Enjoy the Outdoors in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Although New Orleans throws great parties, festivals, and live music indoors, the city has tons of outdoor attractions as well. If you prefer having fun outdoors, here are some recommended spots where you can enjoy the outdoors of New Orleans in different ways.Read full story
Louisiana State

Day Trips at Louisiana's Northshore

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Louisiana's Northshore is a hidden gem that offers you green spaces, bayous, lakes, and culinary. It is only 40 minutes away from New Orleans so it is a great choice for a day trip. Here are some of the activities you can do in Northshore.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Top 4 Comic Book Stores in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - For the past few years, from movies to TV shows, comic books adaptations have taken over mainstream pop culture. But, let's not forget where it all started - comic books. Here are the top four comic book stores in New Orleans where you can get your favorite superhero story and many more.Read full story
Madisonville, LA

St. Tammany Health System’s Be Well Bus mammo tour schedule 2021

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA - St. Tammany Health System’s Be Well Bus will start its Mammo Tour 2021 on August 1. The medical bus will provide screening opportunities at Abita Springs, Bogalusa, Folsom, Franklinton, and Madisonville. The following is a full list of the buses upcoming schedule.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

University of New Orleans' historic preservation professor receives $120K National Trust grant

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Fallon Samuels Aidoo receives a $120,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation in collaboration with the African American Heritage Trail of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.Read full story
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

St. Tammany Parish has secured funding for a comprehensive drainage plan

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA - President Mike Cooper announced that St. Tammany Parish has secured funding for the first comprehensive drainage plan to implement stormwater management throughout the parish.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Fix your broken phone at these top three mobile phone repair shops in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Did you accidentally drop your phone? Does your phone screen start blinking by itself? Is your phone charger not working, even though it is new? Don’t worry! Fix all of your mobile phone problems at these top three mobile phone repairs in New Orleans:Read full story
Thibodaux, LA

Thibodaux man pleads guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA - Acting United States Attorney announced that Dillon M. Guidry (28) of Thibodaux, Louisiana pled guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, and faces a significant term of imprisonment, a fine, and a period of supervised release.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Five Myths about the Battle of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- #Myth 1: The Battle of New Orleans was fought after the formal end of the War of 1812. The United Kingdom and the United States were still technically at war when they met in New Orleans, contrary to common opinion. On Christmas Eve in 1814, as British and American diplomats were negotiating in Ghent, Belgium, they agreed to a peace treaty that stated, "Orders shall be conveyed to the troops, squadrons, officers, subjects, and citizens of the two countries to stop from all hostilities” only “after the ratifications of this treaty by both parties.”Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

The 5 Best Wine Bars in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- It is undeniable that New Orleans is a city of music and culture. There are so many reasons to visit New Orleans: the music, the food, the history, or even the ghosts. But one thing that is no less interesting and not to missed when visiting this city is its drinking culture.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy