New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The New Orleans Saints have announced roster moves prior to its 2021 Training Camp on Friday, July 30.

On July 27, the Saints signed defensive end Kendall Donnerson and cornerback Brian Poole. Offensive lineman Derrick Kelly was placed on the non-football injury list, while wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on the physically unable to perform list.

Donnerson is listed at 6-foot-3, 249 pounds. He was initially selected by the Green Bay Packers as a seventh-round pick out of Southeast Missouri in the 2018 NFL Draft. After spending the final month of his rookie season on Green Bay's active roster, Donnerson also had stints with the Oakland Raiders practice squad in 2019 and Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.

Donnerson played in 45 games in Southeast Missouri, registering 144 tackles, 84 solo tackles, 12 sacks and one interception. The Maumelle, Ark. native also earned first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference recognition after a career-high 53 tackles.

Poole was initially an undrafted free agent from the University of Florida who the Atlanta Falcons signed in 2016. He played three seasons with the Falcons and two seasons with the New York Jets.

The 5-foot-10, 213-pound cornerback has appeared in 70 career games, starting in 38. He registered 298 career tackles, 227 of them singles, six sacks, seven interceptions, one for a pick-six, 33 passes defended and five fumbles recorded.

In 2020, the Bradenton, Fla. native played nine games with seven starts for the last-place Jets. Poole then was placed by the Jets on injured reserve with shoulder and knee injuries after posting 44 tackles.

