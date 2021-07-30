Louisiana Children's Museum joins Museum for All

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The Louisiana Children’s Museum now participates in Museums for All, a national access program to encourage people of all backgrounds to build a habit of visiting museums regularly. By presenting a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card and a photo ID. LCM offers general entrance to the museum for a minimal fee of $2 for each person. Discounted admission offer is extended to the EBT cardholder and three additional guests.

“All children benefit from the discovery and learning that happens through play at the Louisiana Children’s Museum,” said Julia Bland, CEO of LCM. “Our location in the heart of New Orleans City Park and a greatly reduced admission fee for families who receive public assistance makes LCM and its many resources accessible to a greater number of children and families,” added Bland.

Similar free-and-reduced-admission-costs apply to more than 700 museums participating in Museum for All programs across the country. This program was initiated by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and administered by the Association of Children’s Museums in 2014. Since then, it has reduced the financial barrier for more than 3 million visitors nationwide to enjoy cultural institutions including art museums, science centers, planetariums, historic sites, zoos, aquariums, and botanical gardens.

Although it is coordinated nationally, Museum for All allows participating museums to customize their implementation. In LCM Museums for All, discounted general admission cannot be combined with other discounted admission offers, including field trip visits. It also does not apply to tickets for LCM special events, such as LCM’s annual Children’s World’s Fair, CHAIRish the Children, or other ticketed events.

