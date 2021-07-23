New Orleans History: Dr. Mary Stults Sherman

Wikimedia Commons

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Dr. Mary Stults Sherman was born on April 21, 1913, in Evanston, Illinois, and graduated from the University of Chicago with a medical degree in 1941. She interned at the University of Chicago's Bob Roberts Hospital. In 1947, she was hired as an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at the university's Billings Hospital. She moved to New Orleans in 1952 to work as the director of the bone pathology laboratory. She became an associate professor at Tulane Medical School in New Orleans the following year. She was a cancer researcher as well as a senior visiting orthopedic surgeon at the Charity Hospital in New Orleans.

Sherman was discovered dead in her flat on St. Charles Avenue on July 21, 1964. She'd been stabbed and set on fire. The death was ruled a homicide in the police report. Monroe S. Samuels, M.D., performed an autopsy on July 21, 1964. Sherman's death was ruled a homicide by the autopsy report. Sherman died of a knife wound to the heart, according to Dr. Samuels. Her assassination is still unsolved.

Sherman's death was questioned by Jim Garrison, who claimed that the autopsy report stated that her right arm and rib cage had been burned away, yet the hair on her head had remained unburned. The victim had been stabbed in the heart, liver, arm, leg, and stomach, according to Garrison, with the heart wound hemorrhaging but the liver wound not indicating that she was alive at the time of the stabbing. Garrison further alleged that the severe burns she received could not have happened in her residence and that the details of her missing arm were not made public.

