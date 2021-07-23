The National WWII Museum New Orleans hosts Reel History: "Serving for Justice" webinar

Museums Victoria/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The National WWII Museum New Orleans will be exploring a documentary titled "Serving for Justice" by Dr. Jeffrey Sammons and Rob Child in one of its Reel History webinar series.

During World War II, one million African Americans served their country to safeguard democracy abroad and to expand it at home. "Serving for Justice" portrays the narrative of a military squad that is struggling to succeed in battle—and to establish their full citizenship even when their lives appear to be insignificant.

When President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Selective Training and Service Act, the nation's first peacetime draft law, in September 1940, civil rights leaders pressed him to allow Black men to register and serve in integrated regiments.

Despite the fact that African Americans had fought in every fight since the Revolutionary War, they had done so in segregated units, and Secretary of War Henry Stimson, an FDR appointee, was uninterested in upsetting the status quo.

As the war in Europe escalated, FDR decided that Black men might register for the draft, but that they would stay segregated and that the military would select the number of Blacks admitted into the army.

The documentary is a narrative of perseverance, solidarity, and trust in America's principles set against the backdrop of Jim Crow indignities.

The two filmmakers will discuss and discuss one of their masterpieces as a part of The National WWII Museum's Reel History Film Series. This documentary film was executive produced by Steven W. Jones and Arthur R. Collins, Jr., founders of Ebony Doughboys Productions.

The event will be held online via Zoom. To register, visit this link.

