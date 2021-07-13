New Orleans, LA

Saints, Pelicans mourn passing of former Louisiana Governor Edwards

Curtis Macken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RweAm_0avXETYs00
Oliver Atkins/Wikipedia Commons

NEW ORLEANS, LA-The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans mourn former Louisiana State Governor Edwin Edwards's passing at 93.

Edwards was born in rural Avoyelles Parish, near Marksville in the middle of Louisiana. His father, Clarence Edwards, was a half-French Creole Presbyterian sharecropper, while his mother, Agnès Brouillette, was a French-speaking Roman Catholic. He was fluent in both English and French Cajun.

Edwards' support of the Saints franchise was critical during his third term in office, back in 1984–1988. During that time, the Saints' future in New Orleans was in doubt, mainly from mismanagement of roster, despite previously having Hall of Fame quarterback Archie Manning up until 1982.

This condition persisted pretty long until Bernard "Buddy D" Diliberto rendered the club's nickname as the "Aints", a pun of team's name. Edwards then encouraged and championed the interest of New Orleans native Tom Benson to purchase the club.

The combination of Benson's persistence and realizing the importance of the Saints to New Orleans and Edwards' encouragement of his pursuit ended with a successful sale to Benson on May 31, 1985. Benson then appoints Jim Finks as the new General Manager and Jim Mora as the new head coach. Saints then progressed to the postseason for the first time two years later, forging a franchise that will win the Super Bowl XLIV in 2009.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Governor Edwin Edwards," said Saints Owner and Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson. "Governor Edwards was always a big supporter of our state's two major professional sports teams, realizing the economic impact, civic pride and unifying effect that they provided to New Orleans and the entire state."

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_dd59d2a58e33548e77deafdaef050964.blob

LSU grad about town

New Orleans, LA
134 followers
Loading

More from Curtis Macken

Lake Charles, LA

5 pools to go to near Lake Charles

NEW ORLEANS, LA - During a hot summer day, going to the pool is a great way to have fun and cool off. Here are some of the pools near Lake Charles. Sulphur Parks & Recreations offers an aquatic center that has an Olympic-sized pool with a zero-depth ramp entrance. It opened in 2005 and has various attractions, such as a waterslide, lazy river, and Parrot Island. You can even get swimming lessons here. It is open from Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Treat yourself to chili dogs in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - July 29 is National Chili Dog Day. Feast on some chili dogs in New Orleans to celebrate this occasion. Here are some of the best hot dog joints in New Orleans.Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge will have a city-wide Back to School Bash 2021 on August 7

BATON ROUGE, LA - East Baton Rouge Parish School System will hold its Back to School Bash 2021 at The Raising Cane's River Center on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. The event is held for students and families to access and learn more about all the opportunities offered in one place.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Orleans Parish Communication District activates protocol to triage calls related to COVID-19 symptoms

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Orleans Parish Communication District, or OPCD, Medical Director and Director of Emergency Medical Service, EMS, and the International Academy of Emergency Dispatch has elevated the agency's Pandemic Triage Level to Level 1, or known as Low Triage Phase, through Emergency Directive 21-01. Started on August 2 at 11.00 a.m., the emergency directive activates Protocol 36 for more efficient triage of calls for emergency services related to potential COVID-19 symptoms.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans man sentenced to imprisonment for illegally possessing a machinegun

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On July 28, United States District Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Olin Grant, Jr. to ninety months imprisonment. Grant's possession of a machinegun and a firearm, as well as a drug trafficking crime, concludes in a violation of the Federal Gun Control Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Top 4 Comic Book Stores in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - For the past few years, from movies to TV shows, comic books adaptations have taken over mainstream pop culture. But, let's not forget where it all started - comic books. Here are the top four comic book stores in New Orleans where you can get your favorite superhero story and many more.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Enjoy the Outdoors in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Although New Orleans throws great parties, festivals, and live music indoors, the city has tons of outdoor attractions as well. If you prefer having fun outdoors, here are some recommended spots where you can enjoy the outdoors of New Orleans in different ways.Read full story
Louisiana State

Day Trips at Louisiana's Northshore

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Louisiana's Northshore is a hidden gem that offers you green spaces, bayous, lakes, and culinary. It is only 40 minutes away from New Orleans so it is a great choice for a day trip. Here are some of the activities you can do in Northshore.Read full story
Madisonville, LA

St. Tammany Health System’s Be Well Bus mammo tour schedule 2021

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA - St. Tammany Health System’s Be Well Bus will start its Mammo Tour 2021 on August 1. The medical bus will provide screening opportunities at Abita Springs, Bogalusa, Folsom, Franklinton, and Madisonville. The following is a full list of the buses upcoming schedule.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

University of New Orleans' historic preservation professor receives $120K National Trust grant

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Fallon Samuels Aidoo receives a $120,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation in collaboration with the African American Heritage Trail of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.Read full story
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

St. Tammany Parish has secured funding for a comprehensive drainage plan

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA - President Mike Cooper announced that St. Tammany Parish has secured funding for the first comprehensive drainage plan to implement stormwater management throughout the parish.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Fix your broken phone at these top three mobile phone repair shops in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Did you accidentally drop your phone? Does your phone screen start blinking by itself? Is your phone charger not working, even though it is new? Don’t worry! Fix all of your mobile phone problems at these top three mobile phone repairs in New Orleans:Read full story
Thibodaux, LA

Thibodaux man pleads guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA - Acting United States Attorney announced that Dillon M. Guidry (28) of Thibodaux, Louisiana pled guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, and faces a significant term of imprisonment, a fine, and a period of supervised release.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Five Myths about the Battle of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- #Myth 1: The Battle of New Orleans was fought after the formal end of the War of 1812. The United Kingdom and the United States were still technically at war when they met in New Orleans, contrary to common opinion. On Christmas Eve in 1814, as British and American diplomats were negotiating in Ghent, Belgium, they agreed to a peace treaty that stated, "Orders shall be conveyed to the troops, squadrons, officers, subjects, and citizens of the two countries to stop from all hostilities” only “after the ratifications of this treaty by both parties.”Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

The 5 Best Wine Bars in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- It is undeniable that New Orleans is a city of music and culture. There are so many reasons to visit New Orleans: the music, the food, the history, or even the ghosts. But one thing that is no less interesting and not to missed when visiting this city is its drinking culture.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Best Dog Daycare in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — If you're a dog-person living in New Orleans and worried about leaving your dogs at home by themselves, just drop your dog off at a dog daycare. Here are some of the best dog daycares in New Orleans:Read full story
1 comments
Louisiana State

Best activities to do in Louisiana's Northshore

NEW ORLEANS, LA - St. Tammany Parish is just 40 minutes away from New Orleans and has tons of activities for you to do. Located across the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, the area invites you to go shopping, feast on seafood, visit museums and learn history, and many more. Here are some of the activities available for you along Lake Pontchartrain's Northshore.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Festivals in St. Tammany Parish

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans is home to tons of festivals. But if you're looking for something new, head to St. Tammany Parish, which is only 40 minutes away, to get away from the city.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Celebrating National Ice Cream Sandwich Day in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day in New Orleans on August 2. Here are some of the best places in New Orleans where you can enjoy an ice cream sandwich on a hot summer day.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA — National Chicken Wing Day was on July 29. Did you know that New Orleans has got some of the best chicken wings across the country?. Celebrate this national holiday and enjoy tasty, juicy chicken wings at these places:Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy