NEW ORLEANS - The 15th annual Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival is held at the Jazz & Heritage Center and is presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. The festival will have back-to-back performances in a span of four weeks featuring several Louisiana Cajun and Zydeco musicians.

The annual Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival is the only festival in New Orleans that celebrates Cajun and Zydeco music exclusively. Eight powerhouse performers are featured in this year's festival, which includes: Grammy-Winning Chubby Carrier, Grammy-Nominated Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Grammy-Nominated Sweet Cecilia, Grammy-Nominated BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, and more.

This year, the festival has some new stuff for guests. There will be outdoor performances for dancing every Friday and Saturday. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start from 7pm until 8.30pm. Admission to all eight concerts will be free, but guests are required to RSVP.

The festival is held at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center in the outdoor space, and guests can enter through the Gov. Nicholls gate. Courtesy parking is provided at the St. Augustine Catholic Church and street parking will also be available around the neighborhood.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will still strictly enforce health protocols to ensure that guests can stay safe while having a great time. Some of the guidelines are:

- Guests are required to wear masks in all indoor spaces, upon checking in, and while they are on the property, but guests will be allowed to remove their masks while being seated during the events.

- At the time of arrival, guests' temperature will be checked.

- Social distancing rules will still be applied and monitored.

- If the event is deemed unsafe to be continued by the organizers, guests will be notified during the event or by email.

- When leaving each designated space, masks are mandatory.

- Climbing onto the stage is prohibited.

For more details about the health and safety protocols, click here.

