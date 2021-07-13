New Orleans Tulane Admissions' TikTok receives Top National Award

Solen Feyissa/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Tulane University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions TikTok was created back in December 2019. By 2021, it was awarded the prestigious 2021 Grand Gold Circle of Excellence Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) for its digital communications, social media, and student recruitments, and coordinated strategy between the usage of social media and email marketing.

After the COVID-19 outbreak, the admission team found out that TikTok can be very useful to reach out to prospective students.

“At the height of the pandemic, we were trying to figure out the best balance for communicating with students, who are already very anxious about the college obligations process,” said Satya Dattagupta, the senior vice president and dean of admission for enrollment management and graduate and pre-college strategy.

The team at Tulane wanted to reduce the stress level these students are experiencing due to the pandemic. They then managed to find a balance, by delivering important messages but still keeping them light-hearted.

“It's a tremendous honor to be recognized for our work,” said Owen Knight, the director of admission engagement, who leads the admission’s TikTok account and content creation. “The award validates our (Knight and team's) efforts because we have done a ton of great work this year, especially with our virtual events and the print pieces we've been doing, along with the videos."

Knight also mentioned that the group worked together to find the best way to connect with students in an authentic way, not coming off as trying too hard. The initial goal was simply to leave a positive impression of Tulane with the students.

Some of their top TikTok posts from 2020 include “What do Colleges Prefer?” with 84.7k views and 10,000 likes, “Common App Tip” with 76.9k views and 6443 likes, “Vietnamese Food” with 62.9k views and 8554 likes, along with “Lonely” with 86.4k views and 7841 likes.

In 2021, two of their videos even surpassed one million views. Check out their TikTok account @onlyattulane if you are interested to enroll at Tulane or simply to see what makes their contents so catchy.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.