New Orleans, LA

Spend this weekend at Sheraton's Jazz @ the Blue Dog

Curtis Macken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i10E4_0avSeeB800
Lucas Alexander/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Experience live jazz music at Sheraton New Orleans Hotel's Jazz @ the Blue Dog. You can enjoy jazz while sipping select refreshing beverages from the bar on Friday and Saturday nights.

Various jazz musicians fill the evenings with fine tunes, starting from May 2021 through May 2022. This week, Dukes of Dixieland, a jazz quintet from New Orleans, will perform on Friday, July 16th. Then, on Saturday, July 17th, the show will feature New Orleans native Luther Kent and his Jazz Group.

A few of the upcoming artists include James Rivers Movement, NPR's Judy Carmichael Trio, Chuck Redd Quartet and Hendrik Meurkens Quartet.

The name "Blue Dog" comes from the artwork of the late Louisiana artist George Rodrigue and his well-known Blue Dog prints. Artworks of the said artist adorn the wall at the hotel's Rodrigue Gallery — the venue for Jazz @ the Blue Dog.

Musical acts and admission fees may vary from time to time. Purchase the ticket in advance, and with an extra $5, you will be able to get discounted valet parking for up to 4 hours. If you wish to use the valet service, don't forget to purchase it as an add-on before checking out.

To purchase your ticket or to see the complete lineup, visit here.

Ticket purchase at the door is also available should the space permit. If you are unable to attend the show, refunds will be issued for up to one day before the event upon request. For more information, please call 1 504-525-2500.

