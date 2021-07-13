Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans: Parade of Homes 2021

John Fornander/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - This July, the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) presents Parade of Homes, the largest official showcase of home design in the Greater New Orleans Area. With no admission fee, you can have in-home or 360° 3D virtual tours.

If you are planning to build a new home or simply looking for home renovation ideas, this showcase is for you. It is the best opportunity for you to tour new houses in Greater New Orleans Area. You can observe the latest innovations in building construction. Current industry trends will be presented as well, such as adaptable and multi-purpose home layouts, cozy living rooms, combined open-air living areas, lighting and plumbing, and so on.

This year, the parade takes place on two weekends, July 17 to July 18 and July 24 to July 25, from 1 until 5 PM at new residences in Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, and Lafourche parishes. Don't worry about the fee, because this showcase is free and everyone is welcome to join. You can also download the "Parade of Homes" mobile app from Apple Store or Google Play Store to have a tour on your phone.

Parade of Homes 2021 is brought to you by Ferguson Bath, Hoskin Homes, Reliable Glass & Mirror, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, and Troyer Builders. It is also sponsored by State Title Company, New Orleans Homes & Lifestyles, LCCI (Landrieu Concrete & Cement Industries), M&M Glass Company, and Power Mortgage.

Check out Parade of Home's official website for additional tours: https://www.hbagno.org/paradeofhomes.

For more information, you can contact Ashlyn Hemingway, Membership and Education Director HBA of Greater New Orleans at 504-837-2700 or ashlyn@home-builder.org.

