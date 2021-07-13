Experience Drag Brunch with Tasting Room

Rachel Park/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA—Coca Mesa presents Drag Brunch: a two-nights experience with bottomless mimosas and bloodys & brunch! Reserve a table at the Tasting Room, you can enjoy the performance of three New Orleans Drag Queens.

A drag brunch is a type of drag show, in which drag queens or kings perform for the audience while they are having brunch foods and drinks.

Drag Brunch takes place at The Tasting Room, 1906 Magazine Street, on Saturday, July 24th until Sunday, July 25th, from 12 PM to 3 PM. The Tasting Room is ready to serve you a wine list that will satisfy your taste buds from all over the world. Then you can pair it with tapas food prepared by their Executive Chef, Orlando Harris. A full bar and selection of bourbons, scotches, and whiskeys are also available.

For only $35 per person, you can watch the performances by Alexa Avery, Coca Mesa, and Gia Giavanni. The ticket includes the price for the show, and food + cocktails will be available a la carte. Please note that all groups of 6 or more people are subject to a single check and a 20% gratuity bill.

Only limited seats are available, so reserve a table now under "Experiences" here: https://www.opentable.com/r/the-tasting-room-new-orleans Due to COVID-19, The Tasting Room has prepared four steps safety precautions: cleaning & sanitizing the utensils, tables, and chairs; physical distancing; wearing protective equipment and assess a health screening.

You can also RSVP on Facebook to let the queens how excited you are!

Have a peek at The Tasting Room's menu here before the event.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.