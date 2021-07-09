New Orleans, LA

Jesters beat Tallahassee SC, Move to Fourth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPsXl_0aqg13VJ00
NEW ORLEANS, LA — The New Orleans Jesters have beaten Tallahassee SC 4-1 tonight at Pan American Stadium. With the win, the Jesters move up into 4th position in the Gulf Coast Conference standings with one game remaining, as the top four teams advance to the National Professional Soccer League postseason.

New Orleans opened the scoring in the 35th minute after defender Soren Yuhaschek headed home a corner from Jowayne Laidley. The scores still stood heading into halftime.

The Jesters then doubled their advantage in the 52 minutes with a well-worked counter-attack. Forward Sheldon Green received the ball wide on the left and crossed to Laidley, who volleyed to double the lead.

Tallahassee then pulled a goal back from a corner kick on the hour mark when Cameron Earls scores. Yet, five minutes later, New Orleans added a third with a long-range screamer by midfielder Jackson Hulme.

Sheldon Green added a second goal of his own in stoppage time with a close-range finish from another corner-kick at the end of the match. The fourth goal for the Jesters was Green’s team-leading 11th goal of the season.

The Jesters conclude the regular season Saturday night vs. Florida Roots at Pan American Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the kick-off set for 7.00 p.m.

The Jesters already accumulated 17 points this season, courtesy of four wins, five ties and four losses. They scored 23 goals and conceded 19. They are three spots behind the Gulf Coast Conference Division leader, the Jacksonville Armada FC U-23. But, with another win against the Florida Roots, the Jesters can claim the second spot.

