COVID-19 Update: Morgan & Surrounding Area

The following data is current as of July 30, 2021 . In Georgia overall, there have been 932,145 confirmed cases. Confirmed deaths are currently at 18,711 for the state with 2,965 probable deaths, 66,991 hospitalizations, and 11,387 ICU admissions. This data shows an increase of 21,995 cases in Georgia in the last two weeks, representing 8,604.3 cases per 100,000. The total population of Georgia is 10,833,472. As of 9:00 am today (7/30/21), an additional 2,568 cases have been confirmed with 13 additional confirmed deaths, 1,194 antigen-positive cases, and 134 hospitalizations in the state of Georgia.

Morgan County COVID-19 Data

Morgan County currently has 1,269 confirmed cases, 951 antigen positive cases, 97 hospitalizations, 24 confirmed deaths, and 7 probable deaths.

Here's the data for the counties surrounding Morgan:

Greene County: 1,553 cases, 54 deaths, and 142 hospitalizations

Jasper County: 707 cases, 20 deaths, and 62 hospitalizations

Madison County: 2,857 cases, 46 deaths, and 162 hospitalizations

Newton County: 7,956 cases, 241 deaths, and 698 hospitalizations

Oconee County: 3,194 cases, 67 deaths, and 137 hospitalizations

Putnam County: 1,952 cases, 60 deaths, and 176 hospitalizations

Walton County: 8,371 cases, 242 deaths, and 539 hospitalizations

Georgia eligibility is open for everyone 12 years of age and older for the COVID vaccine. * Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently authorized for children aged 12 through 17. To find a vaccine location near you or to schedule an appointment, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine .

CDC recommendations for minimizing the risk of COVID-19:

Wear a mask any time you are within six feet of someone who doesn't live in your household.

any time you are within six feet of someone who doesn't live in your household. Be sure to wear a mask properly, making sure it fits the face and covers both the nose and mouth at all times.

Practice social distancing, staying at least six feet away from others.

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.

Wash your hands before and after handling your mask.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces where social distancing is not possible including restaurants, movie theaters, sporting events, and other places where masks may not be worn or social distancing may not be observed.

Cough and sneeze inside the mask or into an elbow, keeping the mouth covered at all times.

Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly.

Self-quarantine if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Monitor for a fever or other symptoms if you begin experiencing symptoms and get tested as needed.

U.S. COVID-19 Vaccinations

There have been 34,818,278 cases of COVID-19 in the United States. There have been 610,264 deaths resulting from these cases. A total of 164,184,080 individuals in the United States are now fully vaccinated. This is 49.5% of the total population (57.9% of those age 12 and older). Approximately 69.6% of the U.S. adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Community transmission has been rated as HIGH. This information is current as of 7/30/21 .

State Vaccinations

According to Becker's Hospital Review , the state of Georgia is ranked 45 out of 50 states (plus Washington, D.C.) for vaccinations. Only 38.47% of residents are fully vaccinated. The top five states for vaccination are Vermont (67.39%), Massachusetts (63.68%), Maine (63.33%), Connecticut (63.02%), and Rhode Island (61.16%). The lowest state rankings include Louisiana (36.69%), Wyoming (36.51%), Arkansas (36.10%), Mississippi (34.36%), and Alabama (34.2%).

Morgan County COVID-19 Vaccinations

There are 19,276 residents living in Morgan County. Only 16.8% of residents have now been fully vaccinated. A total of 3,405 residents have received one dose (17.7%). A total of 3,235 residents are now fully vaccinated (37.1% of the population age 65 and older). The CDC is currently reporting that Morgan County has HIGH levels of community transmission.

CDC Guidelines For Vaccinated Individuals :

Resume normal activities without the need to wear a mask or socially distance except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

If you travel in the U.S., you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.

For international travel, you don't need to be tested before departure unless it is required by your destination. You still need to show a negative COVID test to board a flight to return to the United States. You will need to get tested 3-5 days after international travel. You do not need to self-quarantine upon your return.

If you have been around someone with COVID, you do not need to self-quarantine unless you have symptoms. However, if you live or work in a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.

