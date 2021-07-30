COVID-19 Update: Morgan & Surrounding Counties

Crystal Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46oBku_0bCioCys00
Hard Labor Creek State ParkPhoto by Crystal Jackson

The following data is current as of July 29, 2021. In Georgia overall, there have been 929,614 confirmed cases. Confirmed deaths are currently at 18,699 for the state with 2,966 probable deaths, 66,857 hospitalizations, and 11,367 ICU admissions. This data shows an increase of 20,081 cases in Georgia in the last two weeks, representing 8,580.9 cases per 100,000. The total population of Georgia is 10,833,472.

As of 9:00 am today (7/30/21), an additional 2,951 cases have been confirmed with 9 additional confirmed deaths, 1,852 antigen-positive cases, and 115 hospitalizations in the state of Georgia.

Morgan County COVID-19 Data

Morgan County currently has 1,264 confirmed cases, 950 antigen positive cases, 97 hospitalizations, 24 confirmed deaths, and 7 probable deaths.

Here's the data for the counties surrounding Morgan:

  • Greene County: 1,544 cases, 54 deaths, and 142 hospitalizations
  • Jasper County: 703 cases, 20 deaths, and 62 hospitalizations
  • Madison County: 2,850 cases, 46 deaths, and 162 hospitalizations
  • Newton County: 7,930 cases, 241 deaths, and 695 hospitalizations
  • Oconee County: 3,184 cases, 66 deaths, and 136 hospitalizations
  • Putnam County: 1,946 cases, 60 deaths, and 175 hospitalizations
  • Walton County: 8,358 cases, 242 deaths, and 539 hospitalizations
Georgia eligibility is open for everyone 12 years of age and older for the COVID vaccine. * Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently authorized for children aged 12 through 17. To find a vaccine location near you or to schedule an appointment, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JR7hP_0bCioCys00

CDC recommendations for minimizing the risk of COVID-19:

  • Wear a mask any time you are within six feet of someone who doesn't live in your household.
  • Be sure to wear a mask properly, making sure it fits the face and covers both the nose and mouth at all times.
  • Practice social distancing, staying at least six feet away from others.
  • Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
  • Wash your hands before and after handling your mask.
  • Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces where social distancing is not possible including restaurants, movie theaters, sporting events, and other places where masks may not be worn or social distancing may not be observed.
  • Cough and sneeze inside the mask or into an elbow, keeping the mouth covered at all times.
  • Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly.
  • Self-quarantine if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
  • Monitor for a fever or other symptoms if you begin experiencing symptoms and get tested as needed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ZcD8_0bCioCys00

U.S. COVID-19 Vaccinations

There have been 34,722,631 cases of COVID-19 in the United States. There have been 609,853 deaths resulting from these cases. A total of 163,868,916 individuals in the United States are now fully vaccinated. This is 49.4% of the total population. Approximately 69.4% of the U.S. adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Community transmission has been rated as HIGH. This information is current as of 7/29/21.

State Vaccinations

According to Becker's Hospital Review, the state of Georgia is ranked 45 out of 50 states (plus Washington, D.C.) for vaccinations. Only 38.47% of residents are fully vaccinated. The top five states for vaccination are Vermont (67.39%), Massachusetts (63.68%), Maine (63.33%), Connecticut (63.02%), and Rhode Island (61.16%). The lowest state rankings include Louisiana (36.69%), Wyoming (36.51%), Arkansas (36.10%), Mississippi (34.36%), and Alabama (34.2%).

Morgan County COVID-19 Vaccinations

There are 19,276 residents living in Morgan County. Only 16.6% of residents have now been fully vaccinated. A total of 3,368 residents have received one dose (17.5%). A total of 3,209 residents are now fully vaccinated (37% of the population age 65 and older). The CDC is currently reporting that Morgan County has HIGH levels of community transmission.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgoR1_0bCioCys00

CDC Guidelines For Vaccinated Individuals:

  • Resume normal activities without the need to wear a mask or socially distance except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
  • If you travel in the U.S., you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.
  • For international travel, you don't need to be tested before departure unless it is required by your destination. You still need to show a negative COVID test to board a flight to return to the United States. You will need to get tested 3-5 days after international travel. You do not need to self-quarantine upon your return.
  • If you have been around someone with COVID, you do not need to self-quarantine unless you have symptoms. However, if you live or work in a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uagm8_0bCioCys00

