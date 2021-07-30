20 Autumn Reads to Pick Up at the Library

Crystal Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FLJ1R_0bBrSVn500
Autumn readingPhoto by Tamarcus Brown on Unsplash

Every bookworm loves having a stack of books on standby just waiting to be read. I’m no exception to this rule. Just as soon as I’m nearly caught up on reading, I find myself adding to the pile. It never ends.

The books I read depend entirely on my mood. As the days begin to get darker and the nights longer, my attention switches to my autumn reading list. While I’d love to drop my own book into this pile with an anything-but-gentle nudge toward my contemporary romance series and its latest release, even I can put aside the shameless self-promotion long enough to tell you about some truly terrific reads to dive into this Fall. Some of them are exciting new releases while others qualify as old favorites, read many times and savored.

Here are a few books you’ll find on my bookshelf each season:

The Historian by Elizabeth Kostova

I’ve read this novel countless times. This is a great read for lovers of history, legend, vampires, and gothic horror. There may also be a love story tucked inside.

The Second Mother by Jenny Milchman

This author’s greatest talent is the sense of atmosphere she creates in her stories. Expect the tension to start tight and get tighter in a read that’s nearly impossible to put down. Read this with snacks so you don’t starve!

Dracula by Brahm Stoker

Yes, it’s a classic. No, it’s not boring. Pair this with The Historian to get the history — and future — of Vlad Dracula.

Frankenstein by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley

While horror is certainly an element here, expect your heartstrings to be tugged by Frankenstein’s monster. If you’ve yet to read this classic tale, make this the year you do it.

The Fate of Wolves by Tarrant Smith

Werewolves, hot romance, and an ancient curse — The Fate of Wolves has it all. The tantalizing second book in the Legends of the Pale series does not disappoint. You’ll love it so much that you’ll quickly snatch up The Love of Gods and The Dreams of Demons. The best part is that you'll be supporting a local author in the process.

The Thirteenth Tale by Diane Setterfield

A book for book lovers, The Thirteenth Tale creates a sense of mystery and atmosphere. I have returned time and again to read this gorgeous story. Booklist calls it a “story-within-a-story tinged with the eeriness of Rebecca and the willfulness of Jane Eyre”, and I must wholeheartedly agree.

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno Garcia

A socialite is sent on a welfare check to her cousin in this chilling gothic horror. A decaying mansion, silent servants, whispers of murder, and walls that can hear you all converge to give you the gothic horror read you’ve been waiting for. Perhaps read this one with the lights on — all of them.

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte

Another classic makes the list and shouldn’t be missed. Mix one part love story, one part gothic horror, and one part coming-of-age tale, and you’ve got Jane Eyre. Think of this less as assigned reading and more as a classic you won’t want to put down.

The Gargoyle by Andrew Davidson

It’s rare that I hate a main character at the beginning and yet come to love him by the end, but the Gargoyle’s strange alchemy creates this effect. This page-turning story starts with a fiery car crash, involves a mysterious sculptor of grotesques (commonly known as gargoyles), and a story of past lives that keep intersecting. At least, if you believe her.

Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman

If you’ve seen the movie but not read the book, let’s all pause so that I can process my shock and horror. While the movie holds a special place in my heart, Practical Magic in book form is even better (if you can believe that). This beautiful story of magic, sisterhood, and secrets is a perfect autumnal read.

The House Next Door by Anne Rivers Siddons

Moving into a new house ought to be cause for celebration. And it is — until it’s not. What begins as a suburban fantasy quickly turns into a nightmare. Is the house next door haunted, or is something more sinister at work? You won’t know until you read it.

In a Dark, Dark Wood by Ruth Ware

A hen night in a cabin sounds lovely, right? Wrong. A reclusive author accepts an invitation from a former friend, but she doesn’t expect the glass walls and remote location — or that all the personal history could lead to murder. Perhaps a club, a stripper, and some drinks might have been a better plan — but you’ll enjoy it nonetheless from the safety of your cozy and, hopefully, murder-free home.

And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie

I will always recommend this book to lovers of suspense and mystery. It’s a classic for a reason. Ten people are summoned to an island from which they cannot leave and are read a list of their crimes over dinner. Where did the voice come from? Who issued the invitation? Are they guilty of the crimes for which they’re being judged? As murders begin and terror mounts, absolutely everyone is a suspect.

Something Wicked This Way Comes by Rad Bradbury

This creepy tale isn’t just for fans of science fiction. A sinister carnival, two friends, and a tantalizing atmosphere will draw you in and leave you riveted. Bradbury is a master of the craft, and his words will lure you in and keep you spellbound. The beauty of this novel doesn’t lessen the horror — and vice versa.

The Tell-Tale Heart by Edgar Allan Poe

Poe should be required reading for this time of year. The tension of the Tell-Tale Heart will snag your attention and keep you on the edge of your seat. While a short read, it’s certainly an apt one for the spooky season.

The Phantom of the Opera by Gaston Leroux

Gothic horror, romance, mystery — The Phantom of the Opera will have you enthralled, then horrified, and may even break your heart a little. If you’re a fan of the musical, you’ll love the backstory the play doesn’t give you.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Other Macabre Tales by Washington Irving

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow was always a favorite of mine as a child. While I was more familiar with the Disney cartoon version — and later the Johnny Depp one — the story is creepy and fascinating. This is a ghost story you don’t wan to miss.

Mud Vein by Tarryn Fisher

A novelist wakes up trapped in a house — surrounded by snow with no means of escape. The house itself is a mystery, and how she came to be there is just one piece of the puzzle. I spent half this book not entirely sure what was going on and riveted nonetheless. This dark and haunting story might keep you up nights. “You’ll feel me in the fall backwards.”

The Devil and Miss Prym by Paulo Coelho

A stranger comes to town to try to prove humanity is, at heart, evil by making a tantalizing offer that sends shock waves through the town as they grapple with greed, fear, and what it means to be human. Enjoy this thought-provoking novel on a chilly dark night and decide what you would do.

The Harry Potter series by J. K. Rowling

Despite the recent controversy around Rowling’s transphobic sentiments, the Harry Potter series will always be one I recommend. Its message is one the author would do well to pay heed to — one that accepts others for who they are and brings out the magic in us all. These wonderful stories might have been written for children, but I savored each one as an adult and will do so … always.

Now that autumn is nearly here, I’m happily planning to switch into my seasonal reading mode — just as soon as I finish the current fat stack I’ve been working my way down. While new reads are plentiful, there’s something comforting about throwing on our favorite boyfriend hoodie, lighting some candles, and settling in with a soft blanket and an old favorite.

Head to the Morgan County Library to pick up your Fall reading. If they don't have your books in stock, you can request them through an interlibrary loan. Be sure to ask your local library staff to add their recommendations to your Fall reading list. Happy reading!

You can show your support for your local library by joining the Friends of the Morgan County Library, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Your membership fee and any donations go directly to support the library and its programs. Mark your calendars for the annual book sale in October to look for these and other titles. You can also visit the library to see the brand new Maker Space on August 12th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9d80b32bf566f1407bcac4064ea18629.blob

Crystal Jackson is a former therapist turned writer. She is the author of the Heart of Madison series and a volume of poetry entitled My Words Are Whiskey. Her work has been featured on Medium, Elite Daily, Thought Catalog, The Good Men Project, and Elephant Journal. When she's not writing, you can find her traveling, paddle boarding, cycling, throwing axes badly but with terrifying enthusiasm, hiking, or curled up with her nose in a book in Madison, Georgia, where she lives with one puppy and two wild and wonderful children. Crystal writes about relationships, mental health, parenting, social justice, and more. Never miss an update. Subscribe to emails: https://crystaljacksonwriter.substack.com/

Madison, GA
1066 followers
Loading

More from Crystal Jackson

Morgan County, GA

COVID-19 Update: Morgan & Surrounding Area

The following data is current as of July 30, 2021. In Georgia overall, there have been 932,145 confirmed cases. Confirmed deaths are currently at 18,711 for the state with 2,965 probable deaths, 66,991 hospitalizations, and 11,387 ICU admissions. This data shows an increase of 21,995 cases in Georgia in the last two weeks, representing 8,604.3 cases per 100,000. The total population of Georgia is 10,833,472. As of 9:00 am today (7/30/21), an additional 2,568 cases have been confirmed with 13 additional confirmed deaths, 1,194 antigen-positive cases, and 134 hospitalizations in the state of Georgia.Read full story
1 comments
Madison, GA

Healthy Habits to Cultivate Daily

It's important to cultivate daily healthy habits to avoid feeling overwhelmed. Unfortunately, we don't always know we need it until we are overwhelmed. On these days, it can be important to take an intentional, methodical approach to get from one end of the day to the next. It may not seem like much, but it can make all the difference.Read full story
Morgan County, GA

12 Books to Help Navigate Change

There are times in our lives when change finds us. We may not want it. We may, in fact, actively avoid it. Still, it comes. Our lives are upended, and it becomes time to sink or swim. Maybe we think that we’ll sink, and yet we find ourselves floating, or at least treading water. We find ourselves changing. Whether our awakening comes to us slowly or develops over time, we may look for guidance to get through the upheaval that has become our daily lives.Read full story

9 Grounding Activities to Do This Fall

Ground yourselfPhoto by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash. If you’re anything like I am, the second kids start boarding school buses, I start counting down to Fall. It doesn’t matter that it’s still summer or that the sweltering heat is a constant reminder that the seasons haven’t yet changed. School is back in session on Monday, and even if I’m long past the time of backpacks and freshly sharpened pencils, I still feel like Fall is in the air.Read full story
Madison, GA

11 Ideas to Boost Your Mental Health in Madison

Take care of you!Photo by AZGAN MjESHTRI on Unsplash. The stress of the last year may require more advanced coping skills than what we've used in the past. Since we can’t control the world around us, we learn to focus on what we can. One of the most important things we can focus on is our own mental health. With this in mind, here are 11 things to try when our mental health needs extra TLC:Read full story
Morgan County, GA

6 Ways to Spoil Your Pup In Morgan County

2020 might have been the year of the puppy. Truthfully, it was the year of a lot of things. It was the year of the plague, the year of the unknown. It was the year to bake bread and plant gardens and find ourselves immersed in nature because we didn’t know what else we could do while social distancing. It’s the year when “social distancing” began to roll off our tongues with greater familiarity and when PPE became lingo that left the medical profession and came home to us all. 2020 was one for the books, but it was also a year when many of us decided we’d put off pet ownership long enough.Read full story
Madison, GA

9 Easy Ways to Clean Up Your Life & Lower Your Stress

I’m not an expert on cleaning or organizing, but I do know a bit about stress as a former therapist. I’d like to offer a few simple ways to clear the clutter and reduce our stress. Each of these only takes a few minutes, but they could give us a sense of calm and control when we’re done.Read full story
Morgan County, GA

10 Workout Recovery Tips

Crush your workout--and your recovery!Photo by Dara on Unsplash. Morgan County, Georgia, has several fitness options including Madison Fitness Center, Uptown Athletic Club, and both Zumba and Yoga classes offered through the Rutledge Community Depot. We also have athletic fields, cross-country trails, and a walking path through the historic district in Madison. Morgan County is also a popular destination for cyclists, and local Hard Labor Creek State Park in Rutledge is the perfect place to hike, kayak, canoe, or paddleboard.Read full story
Madison, GA

Free Firefly Nights: Classic Rock & Roll Hits

The last of the Firefly Nights events hosted by Madison Town Park and Main Street Madison is on Thursday, July 29th at 7:30 pm in Town Park in Madison, Georgia. These events have been sponsored by Main Street Vet with additional support from the following sponsors: Amici, Dock 103.9, Ferst Readers, Morgan County Citizen, Groove Addicts, Morgan County Recreation Department, Peak Steel Buildings, and United Bank.Read full story
Georgia State

COVID Update: Morgan & Surrounding Counties (GA)

The following data is current as of July 23, 2021. In Georgia overall, there have been 917,915 confirmed cases. Confirmed deaths are currently at 18,663 for the state with 2,951 probable deaths, 66,324 hospitalizations, and 11,301 ICU admissions. This data shows an increase of 11,878 cases in Georgia in the last two weeks, representing 8,473 cases per 100,000. The total population of Georgia is 10,833,472.Read full story

Reasons to Sign Up for a Local Yoga Class

My yoga journey has taken place in fits and starts. It began in college, but while my love for yoga pants has been unwavering, my class attendance has been anything but consistent. I've taken Kundalini yoga, Hatha yoga, hot yoga, yoga at a gym, Mommy and Me yoga, 108 Sun Salutations events, solstice yoga events, yoga at home online, and even goat yoga.Read full story

5 Minutes to Manifest Your Dreams

Meditate and manifest!Photo by Benjamin Child on Unsplash. What if you could manifest your dreams using a 5-minute daily practice?. It's a tantalizing thought that 5-minutes of effort could lead to the life we've always dreamed of, isn't it? Even if it doesn't, we've only given it five minutes of our time each day. Of course, this practice isn't as easy as five minutes of effort only, and every wish we've ever had comes true. While that sounds great for a storybook, the reality is more complex.Read full story

Be Calm, and Parent On: Coping with Parenting Stress

You've got this!Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash. So often, we think of time out as a strategy for dealing with misbehaving children rather than a way for parents to cope with their own emotions. If we’re advocates of gentle parenting, timeout is an excellent alternative to corporal punishment, but it’s usually applied directly to our offspring9652. I’ve even heard it applied to our children’s toys. For example, we can take a particular toy and place it in time out as a consequence. These strategies often work.Read full story

How to Turn Rejection into Opportunity

Can you find the silver lining?Photo by Zac Durant on Unsplash. It can be difficult to find a single reason to be grateful for the experience of rejection. As a human being and as a writer, I’ve experienced my fair share. It often doesn’t feel fair. It certainly doesn’t feel good. I can honestly say that my first feeling isn’t gratitude.Read full story
Morgan County, GA

COVID-19 Update (Morgan & Surrounding Counties)

The following data is current as of July 22, 2021. In Georgia overall, there have been 916,373 confirmed cases. Confirmed deaths are currently at 18,655 for the state with 2,950 probable deaths, 66,0254 hospitalizations, and 11,283 ICU admissions. This data shows an increase of 10,896 cases in Georgia in the last two weeks, representing 8,458.7 cases per 100,000. The total population of Georgia is 10,833,472.Read full story
Morgan County, GA

Amici Summer Events You Won't Want to Miss

Whether you're a Morgan County resident or just an area visitor, you won't want to miss the upcoming events at the Amici Madison location. Amici is conveniently located at 174 West Washington Street in the historic district of Madison, adjacent to Town Park. Locally known for its pizza and wings, Amici also hosts weekly events for those interested in nightlife in Morgan County.Read full story
Madison, GA

Southern Summer Exhibit Comes to Madison

Madison Artists Guild & Gallery ExhibitMadison Artists Guild and Gallery. Beginning today, July 20th, the work of local artist Trish Jones will be on display at the Madison Artists Guild & Gallery (MAGallery) at 125 West Jefferson Street in beautiful historic downtown Madison. This "Southern Summer" exhibition will feature the artist's new work, from 6x6" acrylics on wood to large framed canvas paintings. This exhibition will be available through August 28, 2021.Read full story
Georgia State

COVID-19 Update for Morgan & Surrounding Counties (GA)

Historic Downtown (Madison, Georgia)Photo by Crystal Jackson. The following data is current as of July 19, 2021. In Georgia overall, there have been 912,776 confirmed cases. Confirmed deaths are currently at 18,624 for the state with 2,940 probable deaths and 66,026 hospitalizations. This data shows an increase of 8,583 cases in Georgia in the last two weeks, representing 8,425.5 cases per 100,000.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy