9 Grounding Activities to Do This Fall

Crystal Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dq9B_0bBqqk0r00
Ground yourselfPhoto by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

If you’re anything like I am, the second kids start boarding school buses, I start counting down to Fall. It doesn’t matter that it’s still summer or that the sweltering heat is a constant reminder that the seasons haven’t yet changed. School is back in session on Monday, and even if I’m long past the time of backpacks and freshly sharpened pencils, I still feel like Fall is in the air.

Maybe it’s because Fall is my favorite season. Maybe I’m just sick of Summer. Whatever the reason, whenever August rolls around and September creeps in, I’m sitting here with my pumpkin spice latte ready to carve pumpkins and get this Fall party started.

But Fall isn’t all pumpkin spice and falling leaves- although I love those parts. It’s also a wonderful time to reconnect with nature and to reconnect with ourselves. So sharpen those pencils and get ready to make a list of the wonderful Fall activities that will help you get grounded, stay centered, and mindfully participate in my favorite season.

1. Go For a Hike

Even if you’re not a nature person or hiking person, try to make time for at least a short hike in the woods. There's a short cross-country trail at Bill Wood Park, and nearby Hard Labor Creek State Park in Rutledge has several hiking trails. Choose a trail that matches your level of fitness and take a technology break by silencing your cell phones. Hiking is a great way to spend time in nature, ground ourselves with our senses, and truly reconnect to the present moment and to Mother Earth.

2. Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins

Going to a pumpkin patch is a great way to support local farms and farmers, but it’s also a wonderful way to mindfully approach the season. Choose a pumpkin for pie, jack o lanterns, or simply to sit outside as a natural decoration to celebrate the season. Many pumpkin patches also have bonus activities like hayrides and games for children to help encourage a feeling of festivity. Washington Farms in nearby Bogart, Georgia, is a local favorite.

3. Enjoy a Bonfire

Grounding ourselves should include all of our senses whenever possible, and it doesn’t hurt to also consider all of the elements, too. A fire is a great way to focus our intentions, and we can always turn this bonfire into a ritual where we practice letting go of that which doesn’t serve us. We can also roast marshmallows, make s’mores, revive an oral storytelling tradition, and spend time with friends and family to help center ourselves in what matters.

4. Head to the Lake

If hiking connects us with Earth and a bonfire connects us with Fire, it’s not a bad idea to add a water activity to the list. Kayaking is my personal favorite water activity, and Fall is still a great time of year to go out on the lake. Enjoy how the changing leaves are reflected on the water and take time to be present with each stroke and forward movement. Head to Lake Oconee or nearby Hard Labor Creek State Park to enjoy time on the water.

5. Cultivate Hygge

Celebrate hearth and home by cultivating a hygge vibe in our spaces. Hygge is a Danish concept that means making everything extra cozy. Think thick blankets, warm socks, candles lit for ambiance, yummy baking scents, and even a stack of enticing books. Hygge is a full sensory experience, one that can be helpful in staying calm and centered. Even when the weather or our schedules won’t allow us to go outside, we can still celebrate the season inside with a hygge atmosphere.

Pick up a cup of coffee from Oconee Coffee Roasters, and head to Catherine Ann's Candles has the perfect candles to create a warm, welcoming atmosphere (you can even take a class to make your own). Pick up warm socks at Laughing Moon, and check out the cozy blankets at In High Cotton. Pick up other decorative accents at Madison Grace Home, Madison Markets, and Archambault Interiors in Madison. Pick up flowers for your home at Gussie's House of Flowers or Zeb Grant Design.

6. Attend An Outdoor Festival

Take in the air with an outdoor festival during this inviting season. On Saturday, September 18th, Main Street Madison Georgia and Madison Town Park are hosting Saturday in the Park for a dance party with The Sensational Sounds of Motown. This time of year is usually when carnivals, fairs, and other amusements come to town, and this can be another way to experience the joys- and gratitude- of the season.

7. Mix Up Kitchen Magic

Step into the kitchen to prepare food with love, choosing recipes that are comforting, hearty, and warm for this change of season. This is a great time of year to put together soup in a crockpot, bake a fresh loaf of bread (with an extra or two to share with a loved one or neighbor), and put together a pie or cookies with an added pinch of love. Autumn has always meant welcome to me, although I’m not sure why the association is so strong. Perhaps it’s simply the coziest of seasons for me, and whipping up a little kitchen witchery seems like the perfect accompaniment to the perfect season.

8. Give From the Heart

Soon, we’ll be approaching the seasons of gratitude and then gift-giving, but we can allow this change of seasons to begin by infusing our whole hearts with a sense of generosity. We can give of our time, putting away our phones and going screen-free to tune in to our families. We can donate our time to help out a good cause. We can take those baked goods to a public service worker to thank them for their service or visit a vet and do the same. We can volunteer at the Morgan County Library's annual book sale in October. We can give in ways that have nothing to do with money and everything to do with our time, attention, and presence.

9. Check Out Autumn Reads

Gather autumn reads, movies, and even songs around to truly soak in the season. Visit the Morgan County Library to check out seasonal books and movies. My Fall reading picks include The Historian by Elizabeth Kostova, In a Dark, Dark Wood by Ruth Ware, The Cabinet of Curiosities by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child, and classics like Dracula by Bram Stoker, the Phantom of the Opera by Gaston Leroux, and Something Wicked This Way Comes by Ray Bradbury. Movie picks could include Hocus Pocus, Practical Magic, the entire Harry Potter series, the entire Hitchcock collection, and anything at all to do with football. Songs vary according to taste but choose a moody one for a laid-back Autumn atmosphere.

To you, Fall might just mean another semester of school or a season of football. It may be your favorite of all seasons or one that you don’t think twice about. But every season has its beautiful aspects and when we set our intentions toward positivity, mindfulness, and gratitude, we can make the most out of whatever season is ahead.

So, drink your pumpkin spice latte or don’t. Carve up a pumpkin, bake a pumpkin pie, or simply light that autumn candle you love. The season is coming, like all the other seasons in our lives, and if we open our hearts wide, maybe this season can be the best one yet.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9d80b32bf566f1407bcac4064ea18629.blob

Crystal Jackson is a former therapist turned writer. She is the author of the Heart of Madison series and a volume of poetry entitled My Words Are Whiskey. Her work has been featured on Medium, Elite Daily, Thought Catalog, The Good Men Project, and Elephant Journal. When she's not writing, you can find her traveling, paddle boarding, cycling, throwing axes badly but with terrifying enthusiasm, hiking, or curled up with her nose in a book in Madison, Georgia, where she lives with one puppy and two wild and wonderful children. Crystal writes about relationships, mental health, parenting, social justice, and more. Never miss an update. Subscribe to emails: https://crystaljacksonwriter.substack.com/

Madison, GA
1066 followers
Loading

More from Crystal Jackson

Morgan County, GA

COVID-19 Update: Morgan & Surrounding Area

The following data is current as of July 30, 2021. In Georgia overall, there have been 932,145 confirmed cases. Confirmed deaths are currently at 18,711 for the state with 2,965 probable deaths, 66,991 hospitalizations, and 11,387 ICU admissions. This data shows an increase of 21,995 cases in Georgia in the last two weeks, representing 8,604.3 cases per 100,000. The total population of Georgia is 10,833,472. As of 9:00 am today (7/30/21), an additional 2,568 cases have been confirmed with 13 additional confirmed deaths, 1,194 antigen-positive cases, and 134 hospitalizations in the state of Georgia.Read full story
1 comments
Madison, GA

Healthy Habits to Cultivate Daily

It's important to cultivate daily healthy habits to avoid feeling overwhelmed. Unfortunately, we don't always know we need it until we are overwhelmed. On these days, it can be important to take an intentional, methodical approach to get from one end of the day to the next. It may not seem like much, but it can make all the difference.Read full story

20 Autumn Reads to Pick Up at the Library

Every bookworm loves having a stack of books on standby just waiting to be read. I’m no exception to this rule. Just as soon as I’m nearly caught up on reading, I find myself adding to the pile. It never ends.Read full story
Morgan County, GA

12 Books to Help Navigate Change

There are times in our lives when change finds us. We may not want it. We may, in fact, actively avoid it. Still, it comes. Our lives are upended, and it becomes time to sink or swim. Maybe we think that we’ll sink, and yet we find ourselves floating, or at least treading water. We find ourselves changing. Whether our awakening comes to us slowly or develops over time, we may look for guidance to get through the upheaval that has become our daily lives.Read full story
Madison, GA

11 Ideas to Boost Your Mental Health in Madison

Take care of you!Photo by AZGAN MjESHTRI on Unsplash. The stress of the last year may require more advanced coping skills than what we've used in the past. Since we can’t control the world around us, we learn to focus on what we can. One of the most important things we can focus on is our own mental health. With this in mind, here are 11 things to try when our mental health needs extra TLC:Read full story
Morgan County, GA

6 Ways to Spoil Your Pup In Morgan County

2020 might have been the year of the puppy. Truthfully, it was the year of a lot of things. It was the year of the plague, the year of the unknown. It was the year to bake bread and plant gardens and find ourselves immersed in nature because we didn’t know what else we could do while social distancing. It’s the year when “social distancing” began to roll off our tongues with greater familiarity and when PPE became lingo that left the medical profession and came home to us all. 2020 was one for the books, but it was also a year when many of us decided we’d put off pet ownership long enough.Read full story
Madison, GA

9 Easy Ways to Clean Up Your Life & Lower Your Stress

I’m not an expert on cleaning or organizing, but I do know a bit about stress as a former therapist. I’d like to offer a few simple ways to clear the clutter and reduce our stress. Each of these only takes a few minutes, but they could give us a sense of calm and control when we’re done.Read full story
Morgan County, GA

10 Workout Recovery Tips

Crush your workout--and your recovery!Photo by Dara on Unsplash. Morgan County, Georgia, has several fitness options including Madison Fitness Center, Uptown Athletic Club, and both Zumba and Yoga classes offered through the Rutledge Community Depot. We also have athletic fields, cross-country trails, and a walking path through the historic district in Madison. Morgan County is also a popular destination for cyclists, and local Hard Labor Creek State Park in Rutledge is the perfect place to hike, kayak, canoe, or paddleboard.Read full story
Madison, GA

Free Firefly Nights: Classic Rock & Roll Hits

The last of the Firefly Nights events hosted by Madison Town Park and Main Street Madison is on Thursday, July 29th at 7:30 pm in Town Park in Madison, Georgia. These events have been sponsored by Main Street Vet with additional support from the following sponsors: Amici, Dock 103.9, Ferst Readers, Morgan County Citizen, Groove Addicts, Morgan County Recreation Department, Peak Steel Buildings, and United Bank.Read full story
Georgia State

COVID Update: Morgan & Surrounding Counties (GA)

The following data is current as of July 23, 2021. In Georgia overall, there have been 917,915 confirmed cases. Confirmed deaths are currently at 18,663 for the state with 2,951 probable deaths, 66,324 hospitalizations, and 11,301 ICU admissions. This data shows an increase of 11,878 cases in Georgia in the last two weeks, representing 8,473 cases per 100,000. The total population of Georgia is 10,833,472.Read full story

Reasons to Sign Up for a Local Yoga Class

My yoga journey has taken place in fits and starts. It began in college, but while my love for yoga pants has been unwavering, my class attendance has been anything but consistent. I've taken Kundalini yoga, Hatha yoga, hot yoga, yoga at a gym, Mommy and Me yoga, 108 Sun Salutations events, solstice yoga events, yoga at home online, and even goat yoga.Read full story

5 Minutes to Manifest Your Dreams

Meditate and manifest!Photo by Benjamin Child on Unsplash. What if you could manifest your dreams using a 5-minute daily practice?. It's a tantalizing thought that 5-minutes of effort could lead to the life we've always dreamed of, isn't it? Even if it doesn't, we've only given it five minutes of our time each day. Of course, this practice isn't as easy as five minutes of effort only, and every wish we've ever had comes true. While that sounds great for a storybook, the reality is more complex.Read full story

Be Calm, and Parent On: Coping with Parenting Stress

You've got this!Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash. So often, we think of time out as a strategy for dealing with misbehaving children rather than a way for parents to cope with their own emotions. If we’re advocates of gentle parenting, timeout is an excellent alternative to corporal punishment, but it’s usually applied directly to our offspring9652. I’ve even heard it applied to our children’s toys. For example, we can take a particular toy and place it in time out as a consequence. These strategies often work.Read full story

How to Turn Rejection into Opportunity

Can you find the silver lining?Photo by Zac Durant on Unsplash. It can be difficult to find a single reason to be grateful for the experience of rejection. As a human being and as a writer, I’ve experienced my fair share. It often doesn’t feel fair. It certainly doesn’t feel good. I can honestly say that my first feeling isn’t gratitude.Read full story
Morgan County, GA

COVID-19 Update (Morgan & Surrounding Counties)

The following data is current as of July 22, 2021. In Georgia overall, there have been 916,373 confirmed cases. Confirmed deaths are currently at 18,655 for the state with 2,950 probable deaths, 66,0254 hospitalizations, and 11,283 ICU admissions. This data shows an increase of 10,896 cases in Georgia in the last two weeks, representing 8,458.7 cases per 100,000. The total population of Georgia is 10,833,472.Read full story
Morgan County, GA

Amici Summer Events You Won't Want to Miss

Whether you're a Morgan County resident or just an area visitor, you won't want to miss the upcoming events at the Amici Madison location. Amici is conveniently located at 174 West Washington Street in the historic district of Madison, adjacent to Town Park. Locally known for its pizza and wings, Amici also hosts weekly events for those interested in nightlife in Morgan County.Read full story
Madison, GA

Southern Summer Exhibit Comes to Madison

Madison Artists Guild & Gallery ExhibitMadison Artists Guild and Gallery. Beginning today, July 20th, the work of local artist Trish Jones will be on display at the Madison Artists Guild & Gallery (MAGallery) at 125 West Jefferson Street in beautiful historic downtown Madison. This "Southern Summer" exhibition will feature the artist's new work, from 6x6" acrylics on wood to large framed canvas paintings. This exhibition will be available through August 28, 2021.Read full story
Georgia State

COVID-19 Update for Morgan & Surrounding Counties (GA)

Historic Downtown (Madison, Georgia)Photo by Crystal Jackson. The following data is current as of July 19, 2021. In Georgia overall, there have been 912,776 confirmed cases. Confirmed deaths are currently at 18,624 for the state with 2,940 probable deaths and 66,026 hospitalizations. This data shows an increase of 8,583 cases in Georgia in the last two weeks, representing 8,425.5 cases per 100,000.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy