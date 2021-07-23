5 Minutes to Manifest Your Dreams

Meditate and manifest! Photo by Benjamin Child on Unsplash

What if you could manifest your dreams using a 5-minute daily practice?

It's a tantalizing thought that 5-minutes of effort could lead to the life we've always dreamed of, isn't it? Even if it doesn't, we've only given it five minutes of our time each day. Of course, this practice isn't as easy as five minutes of effort only, and every wish we've ever had comes true. While that sounds great for a storybook, the reality is more complex.

As a child, I had big, beautiful dreams. I grew into a practical adult who constantly made adjustments to my dreams, downgrading them to " achievable" ones. It didn’t help that every creative dream I had was checked by a peer or adult reminding me that I better get a good backup plan. If I didn’t want to fail, I had to lower my expectations.

Or did I?

Constantly putting limitations on ourselves isn't helping when we're trying to manifest the lives we want to live. The very fact that we don't believe in our dreams often sabotages them. I came up with a five-minute daily practice to help manifest mine. Here's what I do:

Every day, for five full minutes, I dream without limits. I imagine what my life would look like if I had everything I ever wanted. I don't impose "reality" or outside limitations. I ask myself what my dream life looks like, and I focus on that for five minutes each day.

Often, five minutes is all I can manage before fear imposes on my dreams. The pull of my early belief systems was strong. I wanted to keep making adjustments and checking my fantasies against what I thought of as my reality. With practice, I grew that five-minute practice into longer stretches. It became a little easier to dream without limits and to finally see the full extent of my own longing.

Why couldn’t I have everything I wanted? Everything I want is actually very reasonable. I’m a single parent, but I want to buy a home for my family. This is challenging but not impossible. I want to write books for the rest of my life, and I’m doing that already. I’m making a living off what I love best. I even added the dog of our dreams to our little family. Everything I want is achievable — even if it’s challenging.

Starting small with a five-minute no-limits fantasy can help us manifest what we want from life. Being able to consistently dream about what we actually want without stopping to check ourselves for the audacity of it can yield fascinating information about our values, priorities, and goals. If we want to achieve it, we need to see it, and we can’t do that if we are constantly adjusting even the mildest fantasy back to our current reality.

As a worrier and worst-case scenario person, it’s easy for me to imagine all the ways something could go wrong in great, gory detail with all the emotions that go with it. It’s so much harder to imagine everything that could go right. That’s why this takes practice.

We need to start small but dream big. Allowing our fantasies to run unchecked can help us determine what we want — and inspire us to go after it. What does a normal day look like in our ideal life? Focusing on how that would look and truly visualizing it can help make it feel achievable.

Figuring out how to write full-time while raising two children wasn’t an easy thing to do. In fact, I spent a year doing university research, market research, plasma donation, and one side hustle after another to grow my work into a full-time career. It wasn’t exactly the life I imagined — but it made it possible to create that life. While I didn’t love everything I had to do to get there, I knew that it was worthwhile to make sacrifices in the short term to have what I wanted in long run.

That’s the benefit of being able to truly visualize what we want. If we see it, we believe it. Then, we want to work for it. Because if we don’t do the work, all we’ve got is a pretty daydream — nothing more than a way to pass the time. When we turn it into a visualization, we begin to manifest the lives we want. We find ways to make it work or to get as close to that dream as possible.

Start with five minutes. See the life you want. Start small, dream big, and know that you are worthy of your dream job, your dream relationship, and your dream life. In fact, it’s the only one you’re likely to get. Go out there and make it count.

“It is only when we truly know and understand that we have a limited time on earth — and that we have no way of knowing when our time is up — that we will begin to live each day to the fullest, as if it was the only one we had.”

~Elizabeth Kubler-Ross

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.