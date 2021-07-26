Missing - Radija Brissett Black and Missing

Radija Brissett

Case Type:

Endangered

DOB:

Jan 01, 2005

Missing Date:

Feb 12, 2019

Age Now:

16

Missing City:

Detroit

Missing State:

MI

Case Number:

x

Gender:

Female

Race:

Black

Complexion:

Medium

Height:

4-8

Weight:

176

Hair Color:

Black

Hair Length:

Shoulder Length

Eye Color:

Brown



Location Last Seen:

At approximately 9 p.m. in the 20200 block of Norwood Street.

Circumstances of Disappearance:

Unknown. Brisset was last reported to be in good physical and mental condition.

Last Seen Wearing:

Unknown

Identifying Marks or Characteristics:

Unknown