Missing - Radija Brissett

Radija Brissett
Case Type:
Endangered
DOB:
Jan 01, 2005
Missing Date:
Feb 12, 2019
Age Now:
16
Missing City:
Detroit
Missing State:
MI
Case Number:
x
Gender:
Female
Race:
Black
Complexion:
Medium
Height:
4-8
Weight:
176
Hair Color:
Black
Hair Length:
Shoulder Length
Eye Color:
Brown
Location Last Seen:
At approximately 9 p.m. in the 20200 block of Norwood Street.
Circumstances of Disappearance:
Unknown. Brisset was last reported to be in good physical and mental condition.
Last Seen Wearing:
Unknown
Identifying Marks or Characteristics:
Unknown
