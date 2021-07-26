Missing - Robert Louis Vance

Demographics
Missing Age
39 Years
Current Age
57 Years
First Name
Robert
Middle Name
Louis
Last Name
Vance
Nickname/Alias
Roscoe
Sex
Male
Circumstances
Date of Last Contact
June 12, 2003
Last Known Location Map
Location
Detroit, Michigan
County
Wayne County
Missing From Tribal Land--
Primary Residence on Tribal Land--
Circumstances of Disappearance
Unknown. Robert was last seen at approximately 6:30am at an acquaintance's residence in the vicinity of the 3200 block of Burlingame in Detroit, MI. He left the residence traveling toward his residence to change clothes for work. Robert's vehicle is also missing and is described as white, four door, 1996 Cadillac DeVille with MI Lic# XCU341.
Physical Description
Hair Color
Black
Head Hair Description
Bald - Robert Shaves his head
Body Hair Description--
Facial Hair Description
Mustache (short/closely shaven)
Left Eye Color
Brown
Right Eye Color
Brown
Eye Description--
Distinctive Physical Features
Item Description
Piercing
Wears an earring in the right earlobe (diamond stud)
Scar/mark
Horizontal scar just above left eyebrow, 1-2 inches in length.
Clothing and Accessories
Item Description
Jewelry
Round diamond stud earring set in silver
