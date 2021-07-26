Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Missing - Robert Louis Vance namus

Demographics

Missing Age

39 Years

Current Age

57 Years

First Name

Robert

Middle Name

Louis

Last Name

Vance

Nickname/Alias

Roscoe

Sex

Male

Circumstances

Date of Last Contact

June 12, 2003

Last Known Location Map

Location

Detroit, Michigan

County

Wayne County

Missing From Tribal Land--

Primary Residence on Tribal Land--

Circumstances of Disappearance

Unknown. Robert was last seen at approximately 6:30am at an acquaintance's residence in the vicinity of the 3200 block of Burlingame in Detroit, MI. He left the residence traveling toward his residence to change clothes for work. Robert's vehicle is also missing and is described as white, four door, 1996 Cadillac DeVille with MI Lic# XCU341.

Physical Description

Hair Color

Black

Head Hair Description

Bald - Robert Shaves his head

Body Hair Description--

Facial Hair Description

Mustache (short/closely shaven)

Left Eye Color

Brown

Right Eye Color

Brown

Eye Description--

Distinctive Physical Features

Item Description

Piercing

Wears an earring in the right earlobe (diamond stud)

Scar/mark

Horizontal scar just above left eyebrow, 1-2 inches in length.

Clothing and Accessories

Item Description

Jewelry

Round diamond stud earring set in silver