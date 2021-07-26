Missing - Amy Marie Derewitz

Demographics
Missing Age
22 Years
Current Age
42 Years
First Name
Amy
Middle Name
Marie
Last Name
Derewitz
Nickname/Alias--
Sex
Female
Height
5' 4" (64 Inches)
Weight
108 lbs
Race / Ethnicity
White / Caucasian
Circumstances
Date of Last Contact
June 16, 2001
Last Known Location Map
Location
Dearborn Heights, Michigan
County
Wayne County
Missing From Tribal Land--
Primary Residence on Tribal Land--
Circumstances of Disappearance
Amy is believed to be a victim of homicide at the hands of her ex-boyfriend (David Kniga). In 2003 Kniga was charged with Amy's murder, he made a statement that after he killed her in the basement of the home they had shared, he put her body in a dumpster near the former VA hospital in Allen Park. Her body has not been recovered.
Physical Description
Hair Color
Brown
Head Hair Description
Dark Blonde to light brown hair, long and thick
Body Hair Description--
Facial Hair Description--
Left Eye Color
Brown
Right Eye Color
Brown
Eye Description--
Distinctive Physical Features
Item Description
Piercing
Ears and Navel are pierced
Clothing and Accessories
Item Description
Clothing
Grey t-shirt, reddish colored boxer shorts
Footwear
House slippers
