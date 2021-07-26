Missing - Amy Marie Derewitz namus

Demographics

Missing Age

22 Years

Current Age

42 Years

First Name

Amy

Middle Name

Marie

Last Name

Derewitz

Nickname/Alias--

Sex

Female

Height

5' 4" (64 Inches)

Weight

108 lbs

Race / Ethnicity

White / Caucasian

Circumstances

Date of Last Contact

June 16, 2001

Last Known Location Map

Location

Dearborn Heights, Michigan

County

Wayne County

Missing From Tribal Land--

Primary Residence on Tribal Land--

Circumstances of Disappearance

Amy is believed to be a victim of homicide at the hands of her ex-boyfriend (David Kniga). In 2003 Kniga was charged with Amy's murder, he made a statement that after he killed her in the basement of the home they had shared, he put her body in a dumpster near the former VA hospital in Allen Park. Her body has not been recovered.

Physical Description

Hair Color

Brown

Head Hair Description

Dark Blonde to light brown hair, long and thick

Body Hair Description--

Facial Hair Description--

Left Eye Color

Brown

Right Eye Color

Brown

Eye Description--

Distinctive Physical Features

Item Description

Piercing

Ears and Navel are pierced

Clothing and Accessories

Item Description

Clothing

Grey t-shirt, reddish colored boxer shorts

Footwear

House slippers