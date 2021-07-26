Missing - Lashawnda Patrice Coates

Demographics
Missing Age
< 1 Year
Current Age
30 Years
First Name
Lashawnda
Middle Name
Patrice
Last Name
Coates
Nickname/Alias--
Sex
Female
Height
2' 3" (27 Inches)
Weight
20 lbs
Race / Ethnicity
Black / African American
Circumstances
Date of Last Contact
August 1, 1991
Last Known Location Map
Location
River Rouge, Michigan 48218
County
Wayne County
Missing From Tribal Land--
Primary Residence on Tribal Land--
Circumstances of Disappearance
Lashawnda Coates went missing on 08/01/1991.
Physical Description
Hair Color
Black
Head Hair Description--
Body Hair Description--
Facial Hair Description--
Left Eye Color
Brown
Right Eye Color
Brown
