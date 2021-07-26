Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Missing - Joseph Keith Smith namus

Demographics

Missing Age

59 Years

Current Age

68 Years

First Name

Joseph

Middle Name

Keith

Last Name

Smith

Nickname/Alias

Keith

Sex

Male

Height

6' 0" - 6' 1" (72 - 73 Inches)

Weight

200 lbs

Race / Ethnicity

Black / African American

Circumstances

Date of Last Contact

March 1, 2013

Last Known Location Map

Location

Wayne, Michigan

County

Wayne County

Missing From Tribal Land--

Primary Residence on Tribal Land--

Circumstances of Disappearance

He left a note stating he would be gone for several months. Never returned home.

Physical Description

Hair Color

Gray or Partially Gray

Head Hair Description--

Body Hair Description--

Facial Hair Description

Mustache

Left Eye Color

Hazel

Right Eye Color

Hazel

Eye Description

Wire rimmed glasses

Transportation

1993 Plymouth Sundance

Style--

Color

Green

State

Michigan

License Plate

CDL0046

Expiration Year

2013

CommentsVehicle is still missing. Green Plymouth 2-D (Dodge Shadow type car)