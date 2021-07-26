Missing - Joseph Keith Smith

Demographics
Missing Age
59 Years
Current Age
68 Years
First Name
Joseph
Middle Name
Keith
Last Name
Smith
Nickname/Alias
Keith
Sex
Male
Height
6' 0" - 6' 1" (72 - 73 Inches)
Weight
200 lbs
Race / Ethnicity
Black / African American
Circumstances
Date of Last Contact
March 1, 2013
Last Known Location Map
Location
Wayne, Michigan
County
Wayne County
Missing From Tribal Land--
Primary Residence on Tribal Land--
Circumstances of Disappearance
He left a note stating he would be gone for several months. Never returned home.
Physical Description
Hair Color
Gray or Partially Gray
Head Hair Description--
Body Hair Description--
Facial Hair Description
Mustache
Left Eye Color
Hazel
Right Eye Color
Hazel
Eye Description
Wire rimmed glasses
Transportation
1993 Plymouth Sundance
Style--
Color
Green
State
Michigan
License Plate
CDL0046
Expiration Year
2013
CommentsVehicle is still missing. Green Plymouth 2-D (Dodge Shadow type car)
