Missing - Sarah Nicole Vitt

Demographics
Missing Age
21 Years
Current Age
38 Years
First Name
Sarah
Middle Name
Nicole
Last Name
Vitt
Nickname/Alias--
Sex
Female
Height
5' 2" (62 Inches)
Weight
100 lbs
Race / Ethnicity
White / Caucasian
Circumstances
Date of Last Contact
February 2, 2004
Location
Detroit, Michigan
County
Wayne County
Missing From Tribal Land--
Primary Residence on Tribal Land--
Circumstances of Disappearance
Sarah was last seen on Bewick Street in Detroit by her boyfriend. She called her sister to come pick her up but never called back to give a location. The individual she was staying with said she did not want contact with her family. Sarah has not been heard from since.
Physical Description
Hair Color
Brown
Head Hair Description
Brown, shoulder length and naturally curly
Body Hair Description--
Facial Hair Description--
Left Eye Color
Blue
Right Eye Color
Blue
Eye Description
Wore glasses and contacts. Was wearing glasses at the time she went missing like in the profile photo.
Distinctive Physical Features
Item Description
Deformity
Possibly missing knuckles in both pinkie fingers. Pinky finger shorter than normal
Piercing
Left eyebrow pierced, wore both a barbell and hoop. Unknown on which one she was wearing at time she went missing. Ears pierced, one hole each.
Scar/mark
Mole on inner right arm, below elbow, large and oval shaped
Tattoo
Middle of lower back, hot pink outline of a cat face
