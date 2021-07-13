Missing - Sarah Nicole Vitt namus

Demographics

Missing Age

21 Years

Current Age

38 Years

First Name

Sarah

Middle Name

Nicole

Last Name

Vitt

Nickname/Alias--

Sex

Female

Height

5' 2" (62 Inches)

Weight

100 lbs

Race / Ethnicity

White / Caucasian

Circumstances

Date of Last Contact

February 2, 2004

Location

Detroit, Michigan

County

Wayne County

Missing From Tribal Land--

Primary Residence on Tribal Land--

Circumstances of Disappearance

Sarah was last seen on Bewick Street in Detroit by her boyfriend. She called her sister to come pick her up but never called back to give a location. The individual she was staying with said she did not want contact with her family. Sarah has not been heard from since.

Physical Description

Hair Color

Brown

Head Hair Description

Brown, shoulder length and naturally curly

Body Hair Description--

Facial Hair Description--

Left Eye Color

Blue

Right Eye Color

Blue

Eye Description

Wore glasses and contacts. Was wearing glasses at the time she went missing like in the profile photo.

Distinctive Physical Features

Item Description

Deformity

Possibly missing knuckles in both pinkie fingers. Pinky finger shorter than normal

Piercing

Left eyebrow pierced, wore both a barbell and hoop. Unknown on which one she was wearing at time she went missing. Ears pierced, one hole each.

Scar/mark

Mole on inner right arm, below elbow, large and oval shaped

Tattoo

Middle of lower back, hot pink outline of a cat face