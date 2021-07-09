Missing - Nichida Keota Chandara

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.
Demographics
Missing Age
15 Years
Current Age
29 Years
First Name
Nachida
Middle Name
Keota
Last Name
Chandara
Nickname/Alias
"Nacho" or "Chila"; Lisa Tran; "Sonny", "Na Na"
Sex
Female
Height
5' 2" (62 Inches)
Weight
120 lbs
Race / Ethnicity
Asian
Circumstances
Date of Last Contact
May 17, 2007
Last Known Location Map
Location
Detroit, Michigan
County
Wayne County
Missing From Tribal Land--
Primary Residence on Tribal Land--
Circumstances of Disappearance
Nachida Chandara, who goes by the nickname "Nacho," was last seen by her family at her home in the area of South 67th Avenue and West Lower Buckeye Road on 3/14/07 at approximately 1000 hours. Nachida is of Laotian descent. Investigation has shown that Nachida was last known to be in Detroit, Michigan in May 2007 but using the name "Lisa Tran." Nachida uses the following aliases: Lisa Lang Tran Lisa Marie Tran Sonny Somsamouth
Circumstance Notes
Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit: 602-534-2121
Physical Description
Hair ColorBlackHead Hair Description--
Body Hair Description--
Facial Hair Description--
Left Eye Color
Brown
Right Eye Color
Brown
Eye Description--
Distinctive Physical Features
ItemDescription
Piercing
Multiple piercings in both ears
Scar/mark
Scar on left forearm
Tattoo
Tattoo of three dots on right hand
Other distinctive physical characteristics
Painted eyebrows
