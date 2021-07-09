Missing - Nichida Keota Chandara namus

Demographics

Missing Age

15 Years

Current Age

29 Years

First Name

Nachida

Middle Name

Keota

Last Name

Chandara

Nickname/Alias

"Nacho" or "Chila"; Lisa Tran; "Sonny", "Na Na"

Sex

Female

Height

5' 2" (62 Inches)

Weight

120 lbs

Race / Ethnicity

Asian

Circumstances

Date of Last Contact

May 17, 2007

Last Known Location Map

Location

Detroit, Michigan

County

Wayne County

Missing From Tribal Land--

Primary Residence on Tribal Land--

Circumstances of Disappearance

Nachida Chandara, who goes by the nickname "Nacho," was last seen by her family at her home in the area of South 67th Avenue and West Lower Buckeye Road on 3/14/07 at approximately 1000 hours. Nachida is of Laotian descent. Investigation has shown that Nachida was last known to be in Detroit, Michigan in May 2007 but using the name "Lisa Tran." Nachida uses the following aliases: Lisa Lang Tran Lisa Marie Tran Sonny Somsamouth

Circumstance Notes

Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit: 602-534-2121

Physical Description

Hair ColorBlackHead Hair Description--

Body Hair Description--

Facial Hair Description--

Left Eye Color

Brown

Right Eye Color

Brown

Eye Description--

Distinctive Physical Features

ItemDescription

Piercing

Multiple piercings in both ears

Scar/mark

Scar on left forearm

Tattoo

Tattoo of three dots on right hand

Other distinctive physical characteristics

Painted eyebrows