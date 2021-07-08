Village-Life in Pakistan

Pakistan exists in the cradle of Indus Valley Civilization that has history of 4000 years. Harapa and Mohenjodaro cities vanished along the banks of Indus River thousands years ago, but they left everlasting influence. There are vivid descriptions of beautiful life between the 5th and 7th century BC in the ancient Hindi epics. We can find the description of Sindhi and Punjabi culture in these old epics.

Having the long roots in the rich history of culture and rural life, Pakistani villages are still full of nature and beauty. Golden harvests and mango laden orchards make these villages a unique place to visit and live. The mangoes of these villages are called “Samr-e-Bahist” that means the fruit from Paradise.

Vast and lush crop fields enhance the beauty of their life, and the flowing streams sing to their happy souls. Before sleeping, they gather together to chat and laugh. The women have their own circles to socialize.

These villages are calm and peaceful. Unpaved paths and mud houses take you back to the old civilizations. Vast meadows and green trees look like the paintings by classical artists.

Our genuine Pakistani culture is depicted in the village life. Villagers of Pakistan love tradition and culture. Their life is simple and natural. The villagers start working in the fields with the sunrise and returns to home at sunset. They have harmonized their life with the Mother Nature.

Muhammad Nasrullah Khan

