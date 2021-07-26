Return of the Blue Hill Fair!

Growing up in small town Maine, the Blue Hill Fair was always something to look forward to at the end of summer vacation. One last bit of fun and excitement before the start of the school year! But then, in 2020 when the world wide Pandemic known as the Coronavirus came to Maine, all of the things that we Mainers enjoyed the most were shut down, and most if not all of the anual things that so many of us looked forward to all year were canceled in order to protect the safety of Maine and all of it's residents/visitors. Finding out that the Blue Hill Fair would not be going on last year was crushing for me, as I am sure it was for many other Maine Families, but now it is a new year, and in 2021, The Blue Hill Fair returns!

Personally, I have always thought of The Blue Hill Fair as one of the most Family oriented Carnivals around. I mean of course there are fun rides, neat games, and amazing food, just like there is at any good Carnival, but there is just something about The Blue Hill Fair that feels like home. There are just so many activities and things to do as a Family! As a young child, I remember seeing all of the Animals at The Blue Hill Fair, having my portrait done, and so many more fun memories! One of the best back to school traditions ever in my book!

The Blue Hill Fair will be going on from September 2nd 2021-September 6th 2021! So, if you are looking for a fun way to end the summer vacation, one last bit of fun before school starts back up, or simply just a fun family oriented thing to do, you should absolutely check it out!

