Blue Hill, ME

Return of the Blue Hill Fair!

Crazy-Inker

Growing up in small town Maine, the Blue Hill Fair was always something to look forward to at the end of summer vacation. One last bit of fun and excitement before the start of the school year! But then, in 2020 when the world wide Pandemic known as the Coronavirus came to Maine, all of the things that we Mainers enjoyed the most were shut down, and most if not all of the anual things that so many of us looked forward to all year were canceled in order to protect the safety of Maine and all of it's residents/visitors. Finding out that the Blue Hill Fair would not be going on last year was crushing for me, as I am sure it was for many other Maine Families, but now it is a new year, and in 2021, The Blue Hill Fair returns!

Personally, I have always thought of The Blue Hill Fair as one of the most Family oriented Carnivals around. I mean of course there are fun rides, neat games, and amazing food, just like there is at any good Carnival, but there is just something about The Blue Hill Fair that feels like home. There are just so many activities and things to do as a Family! As a young child, I remember seeing all of the Animals at The Blue Hill Fair, having my portrait done, and so many more fun memories! One of the best back to school traditions ever in my book!

The Blue Hill Fair will be going on from September 2nd 2021-September 6th 2021! So, if you are looking for a fun way to end the summer vacation, one last bit of fun before school starts back up, or simply just a fun family oriented thing to do, you should absolutely check it out!

Sources:

https://www.facebook.com/BLUEHILLFAIR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bq25S_0b7iLRAI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXc23_0b7iLRAI00

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e91d91d7a91f74f0454b8ff6ccc069c7.blob

I write about many different real life topics. Domestic Violence, Addiction, True-Crime, Missing persons case's, True-Paranormal, Relationships, Animal rights, Local News, etc. Basically, just about any real life topic that comes across my desk, I can make something out of it.

Belfast, ME
110 followers
Loading

More from Crazy-Inker

Maine State

The Missing of Maine #2: Nick Cross.

Nick Cross has been missing since June 15th 2021. There has been a lot of information going around about this case, much of which is invalid or untrue according to his Family and others that love and care about him. His Family and loved ones have been searching for him endlessly and want nothing more than for him to return home.Read full story
Altoona, FL

Gone But Not Forgotten #3: The Case of Lacey Buenfil

The case of Lacey Buenfil has been a very tough and very confusing one to follow, mainly because of all of the people involved and all of the rumors and/or lies that have been told regarding her disappearance, so because of that, I am going to be handling this article a little differently from others that I have written. What I would like to do is provide you with the basic information about Lacey’s life as well as some of the things that were going on in her life leading up to her disappearance, and then in the sources below, I will list some links where you can get more in-depth information about the case so that it will be easier for the readers to follow and understand.Read full story
Portsmouth, OH

Gone But Not Forgotten #4: The Case of Megan Lancaster

The case of Megan Lancaster has been full of many twists and turns and has left her family and loved ones searching relentlessly for answers as to what happened to her. In this article, I am going to do my best to high light some of the key points and information in her case, and I will provide sources for my readers so that they can further look into the case themselves if they wish to do so.Read full story
Myrtle Beach, SC

Gone But Not Forgotten #2: The Heather Elvis Case

This is a photo of Heather Elvishttps://www.facebook.com/heatherelvistribute/photos/1267054943457510. A beautiful 20-year old girl with her entire life ahead of her suddenly vanishes after an affair with a much older married man, throwing her family, friends, and an entire town into chaos. Heather was a talented, bubbly, and by all accounts, happy 20-year-old girl. She was very artistic and would frequently share her thoughts and interests on social media. Heather was known to be a bit of a rebel as she lived her life the way that she wanted to and didn’t waste any time caring about what other people thought about her. She had a good job, great friends, a tight knit family, and everything in her life seemed to be on track, but like every 20-year-old girl, there were secrets and things that her family did not know about and would not find out about until it was too late.Read full story
Bloomfield, IN

Gone But Not Forgotten #1: The Case of Marina Pearl Boelter.

This is a photo of Marina Pearl Boelterhttps://www.facebook.com/FindMarinaBoelter/photos/?ref=page_internal. Marina Boelter was a beautiful 18 year old young Mother living in Bloomfield Indiana. At the time of her disappearance, Marina had a lot of things going on in her life. She was in the process of getting custody back of her Son, and had regular visits with him, and she had a job at the IGA which she was by all accounts happy with and very much enjoyed.Read full story
Maine State

The Missing Of Maine: #1: Terry Tucker Jr

32 year old Terry Tucker Jr of Westbrook Maine, was last seen by his family on June 20th 2021. After that, Terry was seen one last time at a local store on 24th 2021 He has not been seen or heard from since. His Family and loved ones are beside themselves with worry, and just want Terry to return home. They have set up a Facebook page which I will have listed in my sources, and they have been searching relentlessly, and waiting for answers as to where their loved one is, or what (if anything) has happened to him.Read full story
3 comments

Self Care: What is it, and why is it important?

Self care means different things for different people. Of course there are the physical factors, things like brushing your teeth, keeping yourself clean, eating healthy, etc, and of course all of these things are very important, but self care goes a lot deeper than just the physical upkeep or appearance of a person. What people tend to forget sometimes is that while yes, your physical health is important and should be kept up on, mental health can play a direct role in maintaining your overall health and well-being. When a person is stressed, overwhelmed, depressed, or experiencing any sort of negative emotions, especially for extended periods of time, they can begin to physically drain you, and can begin to cause you to "let yourself go" for lack of a better term. People will lose interest in things like hygiene, and physical health. The physical appearance of a person is not the most important thing, but the physical health is very important. So what does self care mean? Very simple. It means to take care of yourself. It doesnt mean the same thing for everybody. It depends on the things going on in your life, the type of person you are, etc.Read full story

The Truth Behind Addiction

Addicts are trapped by their Addictionshttps://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fonline.alvernia.edu%2Farticles%2Fhabit-vs-addictio. It’s no secret that addiction is a problem in the world. No one is arguing that, but the thing is, society has an image of what an addict is, and the sad truth is that the image that society has is 100% incorrect. The fact is that today, an addict of any kind is automatically treated as a criminal and hauled off to jail. Yes, doing drugs is against the law, and for very good reason I might add, but is imprisonment really the right answer? I guess that depends on your experience with addiction as well as the people that suffer from it, so in this article, I am going to try to show you why there are better alternatives than prison for people that suffer from addiction as well as what some of those alternatives are, but in order for you to really understand WHY people that suffer from addiction need help that prison doesn’t offer, you must first understand what addiction really is, and what some of the reasons behind it are, as well was what society can do to actually help the problem.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy