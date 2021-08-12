Cowboys' Dak Prescott is set for another MRI on his right shoulder

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have another MRI on his right shoulder when the team returns to Dallas on Monday after their second preseason game in Arizona against the Cardinals.

Those plans were revealed at his media session on Wednesday and it sent Cowboys fans everywhere into a panic. Prescott has not been able to practice since July 28 when he first felt something in his arm that he had never felt before.

He said that he remains unconcerned with the injury and has not experienced any soreness since he resumed throwing earlier in the week. "Talking to the doctors, talking to the people who have dealt with injuries like this, if you stay on that path and you get past it, once you're healed for the most part, you're ready to go."

Prescott began throwing again this week for the first time since July 28 when he underwent his first MRI on his shoulder. "Everyday we're progressing. Today was more than yesterday."

Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Dak looks great but they are going to do what they have to do to protect him from himself. "This guy is so driven. Thats his nature to overwork." He compared his worth ethic to former Cowboys legends Michael Irvin and Troy Aikman.

The Cowboys official twitter account sent out a tweet: "It's not a setback. And its not a reason to worry. But QB Dak Prescott is planning on getting another MRI."

After the MRI, Dak hopes to return to full practice next week and hopes to be able to play in next weeks preseason game against the Houston Texans.

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys