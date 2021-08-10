Dak Prescott resumes throwing at Cowboys camp

The Dallas Cowboys returned to practice Oxnard, California this weekend after playing in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night. The Cowboys lost 16-3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Garrett Gilbert, Ben Dinucci, and Cooper Rush handled the quarterback duties in that game. That was no surprise as Dak Prescott probably wouldn't have played in that game even if he was healthy. The fact that Prescott didn't even make the trip was concerning to some. But Mike McCarthy says that is nothing to concerned about. "He was able to get some extra treatment, do some extra things. Once again, this is more us than him. This is us being cautious, so I feel really good about where he is," McCarthy explained to the media on Sunday.

For me, it has been tough to trust what the Cowboys have been telling us in relation to injuries. There have been several times over the past couple of seasons where the Cowboys insist that an injury isn't serious. Then, the player ends up missing significant time. Just look at last season with La'el Collins who missed the entire 2020 season.

With that being said, the Cowboys have maintained that they have no concerns with Dak when it comes to taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 9.

It does appear that we are getting closer to the return of Dak after he resumed "light throwing" over the weekend. "We'll see how this progression goes. He's doing some things as far as throwing and everything is on a rep count," McCarthy said.

Then, on Monday it appears he took it a step further than that. Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan said on Monday that a source told him that Dak was throwing to receivers on Monday.

I wouldn't expect to see Prescott on the field when the Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night. But August 21 against the Houston Texans appears to be on the table if he continues to progress.

