Two former Dallas Cowboys among group of players eligible for 2022 HOF class

Matthew Emmons, USA TODAY Sports

The 2020 and 2021 NFL Hall of Fame induction cermonies took place over the weekend. Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson, safety Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson "the original 88" were inducted. For Pearson, this was a long time coming.

Now, as we turn our attention to 2022, two former Cowboys are among a few notable names eligible for the Hall of Fame: Tony Romo and Demarcus Ware.

Ware is a "lock" to make it to Canton. Ware was taken with the 11th pick in the 2005 NFL draft. This was a pick that almost was not made. Bill Parcells, who was the Cowboys head coach at the time was overruled by Jerry Jones to make the Ware selection. Parcells wanted to take Marcus Spears, who they ended up getting with the 20th pick.

Ware Resume (2005-2016)

Super Bowl Champion (50)

4x First-Team All-Pro

3x Second-Team All-Pro

9x Pro Bowl

NFL 2000s All-Decade Team

138.5 sacks (9th in NFL history)

171 tackles for loss

35 forced fumbles

Romo on the other hand could find it difficult to make it to Canton. You could make an argument based on some of the numbers. However, the lack of postseason success and not having that Super Bowl victory will hold him back, in my opinion.

It is a shame because I felt 2014 was the start of Romo taking his game to a new level. At that time, it appeared his mind caught up to his physical abilities. Unfortunately, his body let him down the next two seasons and Dak Prescott took over in 2016 and Romo never saw his job again.

Romo resume (2003-2016)

TD-INT: 248-117 (248 touchdowns ranks 24th in NFL history)

Passing yards: 34,183 (34th in NFL history)

Passer rating: 97.1 (9th in NFL history)

Second-Team All-Pro

4x Pro Bowl

NFL passer rating leader (2014)

Cowboys all-time leader in passing touchdowns and passing yards

78 wins (third most wins in Cowboys history behind Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach)