Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Rams practice report

Corey Douglass

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys welcomed the Los Angeles Rams to their training facility in Oxnard, CA for a joint practice. Throughout the years, NFL teams across the league have started inviting teams to practice against during training camp to add a little extra energy to practice. More times than not, the two teams get after each which can lead to some dust ups. That was no different on Saturday for these two teams. The teams practiced for two hours going over multiple scenarios including red zone drills, individual settings, seven on seven and extended team periods.

Head coach Mike McCarthy came away pleased with the work his team got in with the Rams, even though he wanted to avoid the extracurriculars coming into the practice. "Overall I thought the work was very good. I like where we are in the training camp process," he said.

CeeDee Lamb cannot be covered

CeeDee Lamb is having a monster of a camp with Amari Cooper still sidelined as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery. During the red zone portion of practice, Lamb was able to come away with at least five catches. Lamb is poised to have a huge 2nd season in the NFL.

Multiple dust-ups during practice

As I mentioned earlier, these teams got feisty on multiple occasions. None were bigger than Connor Williams and Aaron Donald. Donald and Williams got tangled up and ended up in a wrestling match which led to both teams coming out to the middle of the field. Later on in practice, Tony Pollard and Kenny Young got into it after Young punched Pollards helmet. As Pollard started running after Young, Jalen Ramsey stepped up and stopped Pollard in his tracks before he could make it to Young.

Speaking of Ramsey, he made life very difficult for the Cowboys receivers. He was able to break up passes intended for Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson and let the Cowboys receivers know about it on the way back to the huddle. That would not be the only time that Ramsey had something to say as he was talking throughout the day.

Offensive line update

Tyron Smith and Zack Martin were held out of the one on one portion of practice but would participate in the team portion. Connor Williams continues to switch between center and left guard. I think there is a realistic chance that Williams could be the teams starting center when the season begins on September 9.

The cornerback that continues to impress

Cornerback Maurice Canady was able to pick Matthew Stafford off for another training camp interception for Canady. Canady is having a real strong camp and is making the Cowboys have to consider keeping 6-7 cornerbacks on the roster.

Injuries during practice

Defensive end Tarell Basham suffered an ankle injury. Neville Gallimore limped off the field with a lower-leg injury. Cornerback Kyron Brown left practice early with a hamstring injury. Brown had two tackles for loss on Thursday during the Half of Fame game

