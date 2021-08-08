Luka Doncic set to sign 5 year, $207 million extension

It has been a busy offseason for Luka Doncic after qualifying Slovenia into the Olympics. Luka made it very clear that he would not be addressing anything Mavs related as he focused on leading his country to their first ever Olympics. Slovenia would finish 4th just missing out on a medal.

Now, that Luka has returned home from the Olympics, Doncic is set to sign his 5 year, franchise record $207 million "supermax" extension in the coming days.

According to the Dallas Morning News, owner Mark Cuban, new team president of basketball operations Nico Harrison, new coach Jason Kidd, assistant general manager Michael Finley, director of health and performance Casey Smith and special advisor Dirk Nowitzki will fly to Ljubljana, Slovenia to officially offer him the super-max contract.

To qualify for the fifth year super-max, the player must win MVP or make certain All-NBA teams or win Defensive Player of the Year in their first four seasons. It is extremely difficult to accomplish before signing a rookie-scale extension, which players become eligible for after their third season. No NBA player has done that since Derrick Rose in 2011.

At his end of season press conference, Luka was asked if he would be signing the extension this offseason. Luka, with a big smile on his face said, "I think you know the answer."

Luka is under contract for one more season at $10.3 million. His extension will go into effect after the 2021-22 season and I would expect him to have a fifth year player option.

Here is the breakdown of how the contract will be paid out.

2022-23: $34.7 million

2023-24: $37.5 million

2024-25: $40.3 million

2025-26: $43.1 million

2026-27: $45.9 million