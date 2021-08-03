Dak Prescott has taken a "step back" in his return from shoulder strain

The Dallas Cowboys will host their last practice in Oxnard, CA on Tuesday before heading to Canton, OH for Thursday's Hall Of Fame game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was not expected to play in that game after suffering shoulder strain during practice last week. Dak said he first felt the injury before the teams first padded practice in training camp. “I was feeling the tightness or whatever. As a competitor, you want to push through it, and you want to say it’s just a day that I feel different. But it’s something that I never felt,” Dak said while speaking to the media.

Head coach Mike McCarthy and CEO and Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones both said last week they didn't consider the injury serious and the team was just being cautious with the star quarterback by holding him out.

AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker

That has changed after Mike McCarthy officially announced that Prescott would once again not throw at practice and will not play on Thursday. "Dak has taken a step back in his return from shoulder strain," McCarthy said at his Tuesday press conference.

McCarthy added in that they are being "more conservative" with his timetable and the team is trying to avoid it becoming "something bigger." Prescott has not participated in team drills since July 28.

The Cowboys are 37 days away from taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 9.

